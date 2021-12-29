Who is Fixer to Fabulous star Dave Marrs’ brother?











Dave Marrs is best known for transforming properties on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, and now fans are beginning to show interest in his family background, including who his brother Matt is.

As the festivities over Christmas took place, Dave gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into his personal life, including a family group photo with his parents and siblings (bar sister Katie).

Several commented on the HGTV star’s family, which involved questions about why we don’t get to see much of Matt Marrs, otherwise known as Dave’s brother. We got to know his sibling…

Who is Dave Marrs’ brother?

Dave’s brother is called Matt Marrs, who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is originally from Kiowa, Colorado.

When Dave uploaded a family photo including Matt and his wife, fans were eager to find out more about him. One fan wrote: “Love seeing your family Dave! We need more of your brother. Is he really so quiet?“

Matt is married to Karey Ross Marrs, and is a father to three daughters. He is also a sibling-of-three, to brother Dave and sister Katie, and appears to be very close to his parents.

Get to know Matt Marrs’ background

Matt has been married to wife Karey since October 13th 2001, meaning it has been 23 years since they tied the knot!

He previously attended Kiowa Undivided High School for education, and regularly goes fishing in his spare time. He recently caught a rainbow trout, as shared on Facebook.

Matt often wears a hat from The Berry Farm, which is run by the HGTV show’s hosts Jenny and Dave.

Sibling duo Matt and Dave appear to be very close, and go to games like the Chiefs vs Vikings match in Kansas City.

Meet the Fixer to Fabulous star’s family

Dave was born into a military family as his father was in the Army. He continues to see his parents all the time, who are grandparents to his five children with Jenny.

His father had also built cabins in Colorado when he was growing up, which is how he learned to build houses by working for him in high school.

His parents, who are grandparents to at least eight children, recently got together to celebrate Christmas. On August 14th, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary!

Dave wrote on Instagram:

50 years of marriage! 50 years! My parents are celebrating their anniversary today. I am such a lucky guy to have role models such as these two. Happy anniversary Mom and Dad! Love you!

