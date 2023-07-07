Christina Hall appears on her HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, alongside her husband in 2023. The home renovation star had her hit show renewed for a fourth season and episodes air on Thursday nights. Christina rose to fame on another HGTV show, Flip Or Flop, which featured herself and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Since 2013, Christina has been appearing on HGTV shows revamping all kinds of properties from ranch houses to abandoned homes and much more. While fans are keen to see more of Christina’s “hit” series, more are curious to find out more about her husband and whether she is married these days.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Does HGTV’S Christina have a husband?

Yes. Christina Hall is currently married. She appears on Christina on the Coast season 4 with her husband.

Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until their split in 2016. The two finalized their divorce in 2018.

Tarek went on to meet Selling Sunset star and his now-wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in 2019.

Christina met Ant Anstead in 2017 and married in 2018. However, they split after two years of marriage.

The HGTV star is a mom of three. She and Tarek have two children together, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

Christina and Ant welcomed a son together named Hudson who is now three years old.

Who is Joshua Hall?

Christina on the Coast viewers will see that she’s appearing on the 2023 alongside her husband, Josh Hall.

She and real estate advisor Josh got married in Maui in 2022.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2023, Christina said that Josh is a “guys guy,” adding that he “chops wood for their fire.”

Josh added that he’s always been a “pretty private person.”

When it comes to whether the two are planning on having kids together, Christina said: “Our hands are full.”

With over 75k followers, fans can find Josh on Instagram at @unbrokenjosh.

What happened to Ant Anstead?

While Christina moved on with Josh, her ex, Ant Anstead also found love again with actress Reneé Zellweger.

In April 2023, People reported that Ant and Reneé were set on moving in together.

He has three children, Amelie, 20, Archie, 17, and Hudson, 3.

In 2023, Christina’s ex-husband sadly lost one of his best friends.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share the sad news and wrote that his friend passed away at just 49 years old.

Ant’s post, per Hello Magazine, read: “This morning I woke to the news that my friend and partner in our Tipo184 project passed in his sleep. He was 49. He leaves a wife and three children aged 13,8.4. Tibor was a proper chap of substance and my heart breaks for his family. A reminder that life is short and fragile and we never truly know when our time comes. Say YES as often as you can and live a life that overflows with moments.”

WATCH CHRISTINA ON THE COAST THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ET ON HGTV