Who is Home Town actor Richard and what’s his net worth?











Home Town sees Erin and Ben Napier renovate homes for a range of people, including actor Richard T. Jones. When he made his HGTV debut, many were curious about what his net worth is…

The married couple usually work together to turn basic homes into incredible places to live, from first-time buyers and young families, to adults wishing to live closer to grandchildren, to name just a few.

Richard and his wife, Nancy, fell in love with Mississippi and wanted to invest in the community. Ben and Erin then gave their new home a classic Craftsman front porch, stunning kitchen and a colorful makeover.

So, how did the actor afford the renovations and how much does he earn?

LOOK: What is Ben and Erin Napier’s net worth? Salary of Home Town hosts

TCA SUMMER PRESS TOUR 2018 – Talent, executives and showrunners from Walt Disney Television via Getty Images arrived to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the Disney | Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television All-Star Cocktail Reception and Interview Opportunity. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) RICHARD T. JONES

Who is Home Town actor Richard?

Richard T. Jones is an actor who has starred as Sergeant Wade Grey in ABC police drama The Rookie, since 2018. His earlier television roles include Ally McBeal, Judging Amy and CSI: Miami.

Other acting stints include Girlfriends, Grey’s Anatomy,, Hawaii Five-0, Narcos and Criminal Minds.

The 49-year-old has also appeared in several films since he began acting in the early 1990s. Born in Japan, the actor grew up in California. He is also a preacher and minister when he is not busy learning his lines.

From 2017 to 2018, Jones played Detective Tommy Cavanaugh in the CBS drama series Wisdom of the Crowd.

I still don’t like Richard T Jones only because of the characters he plays 😂😂😂 but he’s doing a house on Home Town. So he’s good now 😂😂😂 — Jewell (@Emerald_Jewell) January 10, 2022

Richard T. Jones: Net worth

Richard’s net worth is $4million, which has mainly come from his acting roles in TV and film. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has over 100 acting credits to his name and starred as Off. Clement Johnson on Brooklyn South in 1997.

Much of his fortune comes from acting roles, including Lamont Carr in the Disney film Full Court Miracle, Laveinio “Slim” Hightower in The Wood, and Mike in Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too?.

He also played as Captain Russell Hampton in the well-known film Godzilla in 2014.

Seeing Richard T Jones on #HomeTown before I watch #TheRookie is really fun. And the idea of Richard and his wife Nancy buying a home to have it renovated and then lease-to-own to a local family is just so sweet. Community revitalization is a beautiful thing. — Kelly (@ladyairelk) January 10, 2022

REVEALED: Where is HGTV’s Home Town filmed? Show’s location explored

His family life and home explored

Richard T. Jones is married to Nancy Robinson, who he tied the knot with in October 1996. She appeared on Home Town with him as they renovated a Mississippi home with Ben and Erin’s help.

However, the couple actually live in Los Angeles. The home, which is based in a neglected neighbourhood in Laurel, was leased to a local resident after putting the property in the Napiers’ hands.

Unfortunately, the time and energy they put into transforming the property went to waste after a tornado hit the town, flattening houses and uprooting trees, as reported by Meaww.

Richard had said he could actually imagine living in the renovated, century-old home, which had three bedrooms, two baths and was listed for only $15,000.

WATCH HOME TOWN ON HGTV EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK