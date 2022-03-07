Who is Home Town’s Katie Hinton on HGTV?













Season six of Home Town is coming to a close, and viewers have seen some of the best renovations yet!

The HGTV show features hosts Ben and Erin Napier as they help homeowners renovate old homes into something spectacular. From first-time buyers to older families, the pair have helped them all, and with Ben’s building skills and Erin’s strong background in design and style, they are the perfect team.

However, they can’t do all the work just the two of them. Katie Hinton is amongst the cast of Home Town, but who is the HGTV star? Reality Titbit has found out all, including her family life and Instagram handle…

Home Town: Who is Katie Hinton?

Katie Hinton lives in Collins, Mississippi and has been a part of the Home Town team since 2017. She works on the show as the Construction Project Manager.

According to her LinkedIn profile, her job on the show includes building scopes of work, managing construction sites and coordinating with subcontractors. Before her big break on HGTV, she studied Construction Engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Katie Hinton’s family life

It’s clear from her socials that Katie is a family woman. Katie has been married to her husband, Chance Hinton since the 13th of June 2014.

Katie and Chance own their own construction business, called The Hinton House Construction. Their company helps people who are looking to build or remodel a home, by “applying new ideas to an age-old trade”.

Chance is also from Mississippi and lives in Collins with Katie and their family. The loved up pair have three children together, Knox, Haize and Hagen.

Catch up with Katie on Instagram!

If you want to keep up with Katie outside of Home Town, you’ve come to the perfect place. Katie is extremely active on her Instagram (@thehintonhouse), where she has 2.3k followers and over 200 posts.

Over on her Insta, Katie updates followers on all the latest of her construction and family life – so it’s the best of both worlds!

The HGTV star also keeps followers informed all about her adoption journey with Knox. She captioned a post with Knox saying:

“I’ve loved you since the first time I held you. You’re a rowdy little thing and the giver of the best hugs! I’m so grateful I get to be your Mama forever. Welcome to our family officially- Knox Henry Hinton”

