Who is Kevin on Home Town and what’s the music producer’s net worth?











Kevin Edlin appeared on HGTV property renovation series Home Town, leaving fans pondering over exactly how much he earns. On top of that, what happened to the Ben and Erin Napier-inspired home?

The show sees the married couple help various clients, from singletons to elderly grandparents hoping to move closer to their family. Along the way, they completely transform their homes from basic to beautiful residences.

From his net worth to everyday job, let’s find out all about Kevin.

Who is Kevin on Home Town?

Kevin Edlin is a Grammy-nominated recording engineer who currently lives in East Nashville. The music producer and guitar player has been a voting member of the Recording Academy for 12 years.

He has worked on music with artists such as Curtis Holland Jr since 2016, Django Riders on his “Friction” EP in 2019, Lady E and the Black Light on “Wanderlust” in 2018 and Kyle Bielfield’s “Stopping By” in 2013.

From 70’s style funk and rock & roll to classical crossover, Kevin has produced a range of music styles. He is also a songwriter and occasional multi-instrumentalist, who has played guitar for hire on recordings, showcases, and tours.

Kevin had received a dilapidated cabin from his late father, which he wanted to renovate on Home Town.

What is Kevin Edlin’s net worth?

Kevin is thought to be worth $400K at the time of writing. With a Grammy nomination in the books, he has made enough money to go onto Home Town and pay for significant renovation work.

As an audio and recording engineer at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and Nashville Symphony Orchestra, he is mainly self-employed and gets most of his income from making music.

Having been in the industry for over 24 years, Kevin has built up a reputation for his skills, which was only increased by his appearance on the HGTV show.

He is also now making money through Airbnb, as guests can stay at The Edlin House seen on Home Town. The place is considered an “artist’s retreat” and is spoken highly of by Kevin.

What happened to Kevin’s Laurel home?

Kevin turned to Ben and Erin Napier regarding a home which has been part of his family for years. With fond memories of growing up and hanging with his family there, keeping it close was really important to him.

Initially run-down, the space – situated on the outskirts of Laurel – was a “knock out of the park” once the couple had got to work on the place. Called ‘The Edlin House’, Kevin thinks it’s the perfect place for a good jam session.

As stated on the Laurel Mercantile website, he said:

I like many different types of modern styles, but always felt a more rural and rustic character would be best for this particular place. I really love lots of dark earth-tone colors and various shades of gray. Erin and the design team took those ideas and made the whole place better than it’s ever been.

The cosy cabin in the woods went from dull and dark, to a bright and warm place! With enough space for four guests, anyone can actually stay at the residency themselves for $125 a per night, as seen on Airbnb.

