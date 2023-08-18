Christina On The Coast has filmed many stunning home makeovers but Christina Hall wouldn’t be able to do it without her contractor, Michael.

Christina Hall is the mastermind behind countless impressive home renovations thanks to her stylish flair for design – from her own multi-million dollar home, to her childhood friend’s family nest.

However, her visions wouldn’t be complete without her dream team: “work-husband” James Bender, and her general contractor Michael “Mike” Rose. Viewers are more familiar with Bender as he featured on the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge with Christina, so here’s what we know about Rose.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Meet Christina On The Coast’s contractor, Mike Rose

Born Michael T Rose, he is a contractor and owner of the company, MTR Construction. Before become a highly-sought after renovation expert, he studied business administration, management and operations at Rancho Santiago Canyon College. Rose eventually became a laboror and worked up the ranks to project management.

Ninee years after launching MTR contruction, HGTV put the company on the map in 2016 by featuring them on House Hunters Renovations and eventually Christina On The Coast.

The company now has four divisions: MTR Construction, MTR Designs, MTR Consulting and MTR Developments.

When he’s not working on the latest renovation, you’ll find Mike spending him with his wife of 15 years, Autumn, and their two children.

Where is Christina On The Coast filmed?

Christina On The Coast is filmed in Southern California, primarily focusing on properties in Newport Beach. Season 4 was set in Orange County but she relocated the series to show more of her real life as she currently resides in a $12 million porperty in Newport Beach.

Speaking on the decision, she told New York Post:

“I had a lot going on last year, and I thought it would be interesting to show a little bit more of my real life. And people love seeing real estate and different houses for sale and it’s fun for viewers to get a glimpse into the Newport Beach market, which is quite pricey.

It’s fun to see the house-hunting process, and what gets you a house on the water versus inland.”

Hall and her family previously lived in Dana Point, California.

Her spinoff, Christina In The Country, is recorded in Tennessee.