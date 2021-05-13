Who pays for Life Under Renovation work? HGTV costs explored!











HGTV’s new series Life Under Renovation shines a light on families who are having their homes redesigned. But who pays for the work?

The channel is known for its restoration programmes, such as Fixer Upper and Farmhouse Fixer, turning basic homes into dreamy places to live.

Over the past month, viewers have been tuning into a new series, where five families are followed as their homes undergo renovation work.

So, do the families themselves pay for the work? Or does HGTV chip in for the costs on Life Under Renovation? We have the lowdown below.

Who appears on Life Under Renovation?

Five families across the country are seen building their dream homes, self-shooting the reality of each day as it happens.

Those taking part in Life Under Renovation are:

The Norths (parents to five Nick and Katherine North)

The Adkinsons (family of four with two children)

Will and Ross (friends restoring c. 1838 Samuel Rockwell House in Milledgeville, GA, who have a dog)

The Cuviljes (renovating for last ten years)

The McAllisters (family with eight children)

$50K THREE WAYS: Meet presenter Tiffany Brooks

Who pays for Life Under Renovation work?

It’s likely that the client pays for the renovations

Although it has not been confirmed by HGTV, it is most probable that Life Under Renovation work follows the same format as Fixer Upper.

Each client pays for the design work, but they usually get the added bonus of HGTV chipping in money for one big item, such as a sofa or table.

Homeowners are not required to pay Chip and Joanna, who star on Fixer Upper, as HGTV covers the talent fee.

It’s likely that the same goes for Life Under Renovation, and that the families themselves don’t get paid.

FARMHOUSE FIXER: What is Jonathan Knight’s net worth?

HGTV: Life Under Renovation costs

It’s likely that there are no costs involved, but this is not confirmed

When it comes to similar transformation shows like Fixer Upper, $30,000 is reportedly required for renovations. But this show is different.

This doesn’t include any furniture or additional purchases for the house. Although Life Under Renovation is different – as there are not HGTV experts there to redo the entire house like usual.

It could even be possible that the series involves no costs, but purely just includes the payments made by the family for materials – who get involved with renovating the homes themselves.

One Fixer Upper Client Rachel, was asked to come up with a budget for their home based on the amount of renovations it would need.

They signed the deal off at the beginning of filming for the series, as reported by Country Living magazine.

