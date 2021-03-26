No Demo Reno: Who pays for the renovations? Costs explored











No Demo Reno is the new home series coming to HGTV on Thursday, Monday 25th. But the question is, who pays for the renovations?

Hosted by social media celebrity Jennifer Todryk, homes will go from basic to beautiful without any need for a huge demolition.

Clients start from parents who have been unable to complete renovations which started years ago, to those who recently got married.

So, who pays for the renovations on HGTV’s No Demo Reno? Do the customers pay the bill, or do the production team cover the costs?

Screenshot: No Demo Reno trailer, HGTV Twitter

How does No Demo Reno work?

Jennifer redecorates people’s homes, in a bid to show them that major home improvements don’t require massive demolition work.

The home renovation expert will create beautiful renovations with no demo required – which means less mess!

During the show, she helps a couple with a baby on the way by completing the renovation they started years ago and were never able to finish.

Her aim is to break the stigma that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations.

Overall, she combines clever design home solutions and cost-saving ideas for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

No demo, no problem. 💁‍♀️ Don't miss the series premiere of #NoDemoReno with @TheRamblingRed Thursday night at 8|7c on HGTV or stream it tomorrow on @discoveryplus! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IWsxUqLhej — HGTV (@hgtv) March 25, 2021

Who pays for No Demo Reno renovations?

It’s likely that the client pays for the renovations

Although it has not been confirmed by HGTV, it is most probable that Farmhouse Fixer renovations follow the same format as Fixer Upper.

Each client pays for the design work, but they usually get the added bonus of HGTV chipping in money for one big item, such as a sofa or table.

Homeowners are not required to pay Chip and Joanna, who star on Fixer Upper, as HGTV covers the talent fee.

It’s likely that the same goes for No Demo Reno and other similar shows like Farmhouse Fixer, and that Jennifer isn’t paid directly for the work.

Instead, it is thought that Jennifer is paid a separate salary for her presenting role from the HGTV show’s production team.

Day after tomorrow at 8/7pm ct is the premiere of No Demo Reno on HGTV!!!!! Watch my fav influencer show you how to transform homes! — Chelsea (@bahidkofone) March 23, 2021

No Demo Reno: Costs explored

She combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Jennifer revealed that you can “fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition”.

She added:

My goal is to give my clients a million dollar reveal without any major demolition.

This suggests that the renovations cost a lot less than $1 million, as she is trying to achieve the same effect while spending a smaller amount.

When it comes to similar shows like Fixer Upper, $30,000 is reportedly required for renovations – which doesn’t include any furniture or additional purchases for the house.

One Fixer Upper Client Rachel, was asked to come up with a budget for their home based on the amount of renovations it would need, which they signed off at the beginning, as reported by Country Living magazine.

