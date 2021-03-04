Who pays for the renovations on Farmhouse Fixer? HGTV's new show costs explored











HGTV is known for its popular home renovation shows, but there’s a twist in this new series – it will be farmhouses getting the treatment.

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin are set to host Farmhouse Fixers, hoping to turn the spaces from basic to beautiful.

Clients will be turning to the HGTV series for help, and it’s likely that viewers are going to wonder exactly who pays for the renovations.

So, we explored exactly who pays for the farmhouses to be fixed, comparing the show to other HGTV renovation series…

Who presents Farmhouse Fixer?

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin

New Kid On The Block band member Jonathan and designer Kristina will be hosting and working on the series.

Jonathan has been renovating homes for more than 20 years, while Kristina runs a New England-based residential interior design business.

It is the first time that the duo have ever worked together, as part of this brand new HGTV series.

How does Farmhouse Fixer work?

Jonathan and Kristina use their expert skills to renovate farmhouses.

Each project is different, from families who want to overhaul an old home, to a client wanting to preserve a 280-year farmhouse.

In one episode, the duo get to work on ahistorical house from 1873, and transform the place into a vibrant, modern home for a young family.

Kristina will use her designing skills throughout the series, while Jon brings his renovation experience to the table.

Who pays for Farmhouse Fixer renovations?

It’s likely that the client pays for the renovations

Although it has not been confirmed by HGTV, it is most probable that Farmhouse Fixer renovations follow the same format as Fixer Upper.

Each client pays for the design work, but they usually get the added bonus of HGTV chipping in money for one big item, such as a sofa or table.

Homeowners are not required to pay Chip and Joanna, who star on Fixer Upper, as HGTV covers the talent fee. It’s likely that the same goes for Farmhouse Fixer, and that Jon and Kristina don’t get paid.

