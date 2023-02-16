Fans are eager to find out who won Brother vs Brother 2023. The HGTV show sees twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott go head to head in a home renovation competition series.

Brother vs Brother kicked off its eighth season in 2023. The twins had the task of reinventing peoples’ abodes and designed everything from whether to go open plan, or traditional, modern, and much more.

Since launching their HGTV show in 2013, Drew and Jonathan have had their renovations judged by many familiar faces on the network including Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson.

Brother vs Brother season 8

Brother vs Brother has been running for 10 years which clearly shows how it’s a much-loved HGTV show.

During an interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in 2023, Drew and Jonathan said season 8 of the show needed to be “bigger and better.”

They decided that there would be “no rules” on the show, as well as “bigger renovations” and tonnes of “next level” pranks.

The brothers were able to do “whatever they wanted” in their renovations.

HGTV show’s finale judges

Brother vs Brother season 8’s finale episode aired on HGTV on February 15.

No Rules, One Winner saw the Property Brothers compete against each other a final time.

Whoever could flip a home for the highest selling price would be crowned the season 8 winner.

After battling it out, Alex Guarnaschelli and Veronica Valencia decided who was the victor on Bro vs Bro.

More judges who appeared on the show during season 8 included Trixie Mattel, Kendra Wilkinson, Jasmine Roth, and more stars.

Who won Brother vs Brother 2023?

Team Drew and Team Jonathan did all they could to makeover their properties and end up with the biggest profit.

Per HGTV’s website, although Drew renovated his property to a high spec, it was Jonathan who took home the win this time.

Overall, Property Brothers star Jonathan made a profit of $275,000, while Drew made a $160,000 profit.

