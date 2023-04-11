After six weeks of nail-biting competition, season 4 of Rock The Block came to an end last night (April 11), but who won the HGTV show in 2023?

This season, four teams of talented HGTV star designers headed to Colorado, where there were bigger houses, bigger budgets, and soaring views, as the competition was more intense than ever. The teams even included judges from previous seasons, Page and Jon, so they knew exactly what it took to win.

We take a look at who took the Rock the Block season 4 crown home.

Warning: Rock the Block season 4 spoilers ahead

Who won Rock the Block season 4 in 2023?

Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from ‘Luxe for Less’ won Rock The Block season 4, with their temporary Colorado home.

Previous winners of the series, season 3 winners Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, and Season 1 winner Jasmine Roth had the job of deciding who to crown winners.

Speaking on the win to HGTV Michel said: “I didn’t even realize we’d won! When those fireworks went off and we were standing out on the block it was freezing cold, adrenaline was pumping. I couldn’t tell that they were in front of our house.”

The street where the homes sit, and where the competition will be named Michel and Anthony Avenue in their honor. It isn’t Anthony’s first time winning a show as he won Project Runway Allstars season 6.

Who are Rock the Block winners Michel and Anthony?

Michel and Anthony first appeared on TV together in 2022 when they starred in season 1 of Luxe for Less. The show was not Michel’s first HGTV show as he starred in House Hunters in 2017, and Anthony competed on Project Runway.

Anthony Elle was born in Birmingham, Alabama and is a talented fashion designer and also stars in ‘How High 2’ as Quenton on Netflix.

Michel, on the other hand, was born and raised in Louisiana and is a luxury home designer. He is the founder of SMITHBOYD Interiors and lifestyle brand.

Many fans have been wondering if the pair are a couple, which isn’t unfamiliar with design duos, including Jon and Kristina from Farmhouse Fixer.

However, Michel and Anthony both seem to keep their dating life private, although there is no evidence that the two are together. It seems like the two are good friends and work partners.

Rock the Block fans are happy with the result

Although sad to see the season end, it seemed like fans on Twitter were happy with the pair’s win, as they congratulated them and tweeted about how much they loved the house.

Others even requested for the network to host an all-stars season. We stand behind that!