Alison Victoria is the host of Windy City Rehab – an American TV series where the interior designer does home renovation projects in Chicago.

Season 2 of the show is currently airing in the USA, and this season is not only filled with amazing house transformations but also feel with some pretty crazy drama between the host and her now ex-business partner Damian Eckhardt.

Here is all you need to know about the beautiful interior designer and host:

Alison Victora: Height and age

Alison is 38 years old and is actually named Alison Gramenos – which showcases her American-Greek heritage – although

She is 5’2 and a Scorpio – so short but feisty.

Instagram and nationality

Alison was born and bred in Chicago, where she still resides and has a husband named Mark and a daughter.

The host has over 190K followers on her Instagram account @thealisonvictoria and is rumoured to have a $4 million net worth.

Alison and a difficult split with co-star Damian Eckhardt

Alison herself described her 2019 as “the worst year of her life” in an interview to People’s magazine; describing the fact that she did “not even want to get out of bed”

The star and her ex-business partner, Damian Eckhardt, received a handful of violations and stop-work orders from the City of Chicago, alongside some lawsuits from the home-owners that had bought houses they had renovated in 2019.

All of this, of course, led to the tarnish Alison’s reputation which led her to “find herself slipping”.

However, in the past year, she has worked hard to clear her name, cut ties with Eckhardt and, of course, save her business.

“For so long I was letting him (Damian Eckhardt) run all the budgets, do all the bank draws, deal with the bank accounts and I was just designing,” she told People’s magazine.