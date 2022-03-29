Winners of the outdoor space renovation certainly Rocked The Block













Season 5 of Rock The Block is coming to an end, and last night the outdoor space champions were crowned.

This season of Rock The Block has showcased some of the best renovations yet. So far, Dave and Jenny won the kitchen renovation, the living room crown was taken by Egypt and Mike and Lyndsay and Leslie won the main suite challenge.

Last week, Dave and Jenny won over the judges once again with their F.R.O.G renovation. Did the Marrs’ manage to keep their crown this week? Well, this article reveals all about the latest episode of Rock The Block, so let’s find out…

HGTV: What does F.R.O.G stand for on Rock The Block?

Who won the outdoor space renovation?

Last night, the HGTV pairs battled it out once again, however this time to design the best outdoor space possible.

Egypt and Mike managed to win the challenge, making this the second they have won so far. The pair chose a white brick, a raised deck with a fireplace, whilst leaving the backyard view of the pond.

As always, winning a challenge gives the pair an extra bonus on top of their current budget, which will seriously help them out in becoming the Rock The Block season 5 winner.

What will the final episode include?

With just one challenge left until the overall winner is crowned, let’s take a look at what the contestants will be up against next week.

The final episode of the show is titled the finale showdown. During the episode, pairs will race to get their finishing touches to their house done before both their time AND money run out.

With their two previous wins, Dave and Jenny and Egypt and Mike have a good advantage with their extra cash. However, as judgement day is slowly approaching, the pressure is well and truly on.

HGTV Fans are rooting for Egypt and Mike

As the winners of the outdoor space and the living room challenge, it’s clear that Egypt and Mike are a hella talented pair. Viewers of the show can’t get enough of them, and couldn’t be happier about their most recent win.

One Instagram user wrote on Egypt’s post: “Loving every minute of this! You & Mike are so talented!”.

Other fans of the show are convinced Egypt and Mike will win next week. One viewer said: “I’m really feeling a big win for Egypt & Mike next week…”. Another said: “Yes!! Hope you win it all!! My favourite couple all day long!!”

#RockTheBlock @EgyptSaidSo omg the house is simply gorgeous. I am so in love….❤❤❤ — LOVE NELSON (@shun1only2) March 29, 2022

