You can view these insane renovated Flip or Flop houses in person











Flip or Flop is the OG show for the ultimate home glow-up. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa purchase properties, take them from basic to beautiful, and sell them at auctions.

Several HGTV viewers are so confused about how two exes are working together, that some are questioning just how genuine the show is. That leaves them with more questions about why the auctions are so dramatised.

But the entire home-buying process is totally and utterly real. Despite doubt from fans, the co-hosts really do make money from selling on the properties, while those intense auctions take place in real life.

We gathered a list of real Flip or Flop homes which you can visit in person.

Tiara Lane, La Palma

A property currently on the market is a five-bedroom home on Tiara Lane, La Palma. For a price of $1,199,900, the renovated space has three bathrooms, with many touches reflected by natural light.

You can visit the home and even buy it if you want, by viewing the place at 7151 Tiara Lane La Palma, CA 90623. Perfect for a growing family or for those who love to entertain, agent Adam Lindholm holds the listing.

The single family detached home has a completely re-done open kitchen with all new shaker cabinets, Quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, a large peninsula with seating, and stainless steel appliances.

Its living areas has distressed wood laminate flooring, while the master bath is an “impressive oasis” with all new fixtures, custom tiled shower, and a brand new double vanity.

Watching Flip or Flop be making me wanna just buy and flip houses lol — JB (@JB_TheGawd) January 27, 2022

Flallon Avenue Norwalk, California

For $599,900, Flip or Flop viewers could buy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. Situated near an ABC school, its full address is 16422 Flallon Avenue Norwalk, CA 90650 and is currently up for sale.

With ample closet space and new designer carpet in the bedroom, wait until you hear about the garden. The backyard features a large concrete patio and a newly landscaped grass area – perfect for anyone who loves nature.

The chef’s kitchen has brand new Euro flat-panel cabinets, butcher block counter tops, a custom-tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. With good lighting throughout the property, you’ll never be sat in darkness in the day.

Have you ever watched Christina On The Coast or Flip or Flop on HGTV? I want her to do my house one day 😩😩😩👌🏽👌🏽😍😍 https://t.co/0VlgTMQ92T — Likkle Ngwana (@KatlehoMolai1) January 23, 2022

Wheeler Place, Santa Ana, California

Tarek’s listing agent Adam has also got a new listing up for grabs. For a price of $1,699,900, this property has four bedrooms, three baths and is 2,779-square feet in total.

With a large bonus room upstairs – ideal for a play room or media room – the bathroom has new vanities, high-end fixtures, quartz counter tops and custom-tiled showers. Plus, Tarek and Christina have newly-plastered the pool!

Situated at 13342 Wheeler Place, Santa Ana, CA 92705, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, while there is a bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs, making this home perfect for multi generational living!

Who's ready for a brand-new episode of #FlipOrFlop tonight at 8/7c? Oh, and while you're at it, tell us your favorite part of last week's makeover from Tarek and Christina! Was it the front porch? The fireplace?? That shower??? 🏡 🚿 😍 pic.twitter.com/B29HUFAhDy — HGTV (@hgtv) January 27, 2022

