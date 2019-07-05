University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The brand new series of Garden Rescue is underway on the BBC, airing every weekday at 15:45 pm and at later times of 8 pm.

This new season is making viewers envious of the garden transformations and wondering how they can get a garden like those on the telly in their own home!

So are they still taking applications for Garden Rescue 2019? And how can you apply for the 2020 series?

Here’s everything you need to know about joining Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers!

Garden Rescue 2019: Applications

Sadly they are not taking applications for this season of Garden Rescue.

The applications closed back on the 22nd of February, 2019.

So you’ll have to wait another year until you can have your dream garden created by the Garden Rescue team!

How to apply for Garden Rescue 2020

We are confident that Charlie Dimmock and the team will be making a return next year for more garden transformations.

So if you missed you’re shot, keep your an eye on the BBC Take Part page between January – February 2020.

For those keen to get their applications in early, you can write to the Garden Rescue team at the address below:

Garden Rescue

PO Box 74250

London

SW9 1EE

@GardenRescueBBC series 4! Starts today… 3:45pm @BBCOne PLUS a bonus 30minute different show at 7:30pm as well today! pic.twitter.com/l5SvY7YBCO — BBC Garden Rescue (@GardenRescueBBC) April 29, 2019

Garden Rescue: Requirements

As the application process has officially closed this year, we can’t say the exact requirements for next years show.

We can confirm you’ll have to be over the age of eighteen and a permanent UK resident to apply.

And sadly, the garden transformation will have to be done out of your own pocket… So only apply if you’ve been saving up for your dream garden!

Has Charlie Dimmock left the series?

No!

Charlie has not been sacked from the BBC and her absence from any Garden Rescue episode have no deeper meaning that the simple fact that she was away at the time of filming.

Arit Anderson will stand in for Charlie at times and she joins the Garden Rescue team from BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World.

The new presenter is an award-winning garden designer, writer and TV presenter and you can follow her on Instagram under @diamondhill2012.

WATCH GARDEN RESCUE EVERY WEEKDAY AT 15.45PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE