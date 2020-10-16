Garden Rescue currently airs repeat episodes on BBC One, airing every weekday at 3.45 pm.

The BBC series always makes viewers envious of the garden transformations who wonder how they can get a garden like those on the telly in their own home!

So are they taking applications for Garden Rescue 2021?

Here’s everything you need to know about joining Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers!

Garden Rescue 2021: Applications

Sadly, Garden Rescue is not taking applications for 2021 just yet.

BBC stopped filming and production of the series earlier this year following the Covid-19 outbreak. In a Twitter post, the show explained:

“Like many TV productions, Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime, applications are currently closed. We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!”

In June, Garden Rescue said that applications should open later this year, though a date is yet to be confirmed.

Make sure you follow the BBC show on Twitter (@GardenRescueBBC) as this will be one of the first places when they announce the 2021 application process.

How do you normally apply for Garden Rescue?

Normally, the application process is through the programme’s website on BBC and we are confident that Charlie Dimmock and the team will be making a return next year for more garden transformations.

To make sure you’re one of the first applicants, keep an eye on BBC Take Part.

When applications are open, people can also write to the Garden Rescue team at the address below:

Garden Rescue

PO Box 74250

London

SW9 1EE

Garden Rescue: Requirements

As the previous application process has already closed, we can’t say the exact requirements for next year’s series.

We can confirm you’ll have to be over the age of eighteen and a permanent UK resident to apply.

And sadly, the garden transformation will have to be done out of your own pocket… So only apply if you’ve been saving up for your dream garden!

Has Charlie Dimmock left the series?

No!

Charlie has not been sacked from the BBC and her absence from any Garden Rescue episode has no deeper meaning than the simple fact that she was away at the time of filming.

Arit Anderson will stand in for Charlie at times and she joins the Garden Rescue team from BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World.

The new presenter is an award-winning garden designer, writer and TV presenter and you can follow her on Instagram under @diamondhill2012.

