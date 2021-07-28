Love Your Garden 2021: How to apply for next ITV series and Alan's other projects











As Love Your Garden returns to ITV for more renovations this summer, fans of the show are curious as to whether they can apply for the new season.

Whether you apply for yourself or nominate someone else deserving, you can be sure that with the help of Alan and his team, they will transform the gardens of those taking part in their own little patch of paradise.

So, can you apply for Love Your Garden 2021? Here’s what we found about about the application process, requirements and the deadline.

Love Your Garden 2021: How to apply

If you are looking to have your own or someone else deserving’s garden transformed, you can head to the Love Your Garden website where you can find their ‘How to Apply’ page.

You can fill out the form for yourself or your nominee and either email it to [email protected] or send it by post.

The postal address is: Love Your Garden 2019, PO Box 64382, London, EC2P 2GJ.

As the long-running show airs every year, you can be sure to apply for next season if you’ve already missed the deadline.

So, what about the application requirements?

The application process for Love Your Garden is quite lengthy in comparison to many reality TV shows. Probably because many people are desperate for Alan and his team to work their magic on their gardens!

To be on the garden makeover show you have to be a UK resident over the age of eighteen, without any criminal convictions or anything that could draw “negative press.” You need to make sure you, your partner or immediate relative are not employed to any company associated with Love Your Garden.

You will also need to fill out the application form in full and send a recent photograph of yourself or your nominee.

Alongside this information, you need to agree to further auditions and potential medical/psychological assessments, as have become commonplace in the ITV casting process.

But have I missed the deadline?

Unfortunately for this series, yes. The deadline for the most recent application passed on June 1st, 2021.

The previous deadline was February 1st, 2021. With only four months between the two application deadlines, you can see how many Love Your Garden episodes the ITV team are rolling out!

With this in mind, they could be recruiting new candidates as soon as October 2021. So, make a note of the ‘how to apply’ process and get ready to submit your nomination forms.

In the meantime, you can also apply to a new show with Alan Titchmarsh. On July 26th, 2021, the official Love Your Garden Twitter account posted: “Alan is interested in hearing from Britain’s cleverest garden innovators for a new programme! Have you found an amazing way to create a feature in your garden on a budget? Maybe you’ve upcycled parts of your garden to create something new?”

So, although you might not be able to get Alan’s team to renovate your lawn, you can still get the chance to feature on a show with him!

Alan is interested in hearing from Britain’s cleverest garden innovators for a new programme! Have you found an amazing way to create a feature in your garden on a budget? Maybe you’ve upcycled parts of your garden to create something new? Please DM us with pictures + more info! — LoveYourGarden (@LoveYourGarden2) July 26, 2021

