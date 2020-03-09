University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a successful first series in 2019, BBC have brought Race Across the World back to our screens on Sunday, March 8th 2020.

Ten more contestants are competing for a £20k cash prize by racing across the Americas.

The twist is they can only use land-based modes of transport, no phones and just enough money for them to get by. Although many might hope to achieve this challenge, only a certain few can really make it through the monumental task.

But are they taking on applications for a third season? Find out how to apply for Race Across the World here.

Race Across the World 2021: apply

The application for Race Across the World 2021 is now open!

To be in with a chance of competing on the show, you will have to check the requirements and apply through the BBC website here.

The application e-form says:

Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend or someone you’ve lost touch with.

You have lots of time to sign up and find a travel partner, as the closing date is not until midnight on April 27th, 2020.

Race Across the World requirements

You need to be at least 18 and a British citizen to apply.

But there are also other criteria you will need to undergo before participating in the competition such as a psychological assessment for shortlisted contestants.

As the journey will be gruelling, this is for the contestants’ safety more than anything!

You will also need the consent of your partner to fill out the application for you both.

Race Across the World: the challenge

This is an unmissable opportunity to take on a monumental challenge. Whether you are entering for personal reasons, or just wanting to push yourself, this challenge is certainly life-changing.

The first season saw competitors race across Asia, this second season saw them head to Central and South America. Who knows where’s next!

WATCH RACE ACROSS THE WORLD 2020 FROM MARCH 8TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

