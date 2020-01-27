Ibiza Weekender 2021 application explained - become a rep or guest in two steps!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Ibiza Weekender has just kicked off its 2020 season and is going from strength to strength.

For the past six years that the ITV2 reality show has been on our screens, it has gained a bigger following each year. And a bigger following can only mean one thing: more applicants.

The most recent season was a massive hit and broke the record for the number of new holiday reps in one single season.

If you’re looking for answers on how to become either a holiday rep or guest, then look no further as we have all the deets. Here’s how the application and selection process works!

Ibiza Weekender 2021 application

To apply for Ibiza Weekender 2021, all you have to do is to email [email protected].

It is unconfirmed yet whether they are looking for new reps or guests, however they usually advertise this at the end of the episodes. Keep your eyes peeled for when they drop the request for new guests!

Simply send a short email stating your interest combined with a picture and some details about yourself such as your age and social media channels.

The application stresses that you must be 18 years old.

Application bonus

If you can keep these two questions in mind when applying then they will surely strengthen your chance of getting on the show.

Are you single? Tell them about yourself! Why do you think you’d make a great rep?

Tips: Don’t lie on your application!

To stand the best chance of earning a summer job – where you can be as lazy as Chyna Ellis on pool cleaning duties – use our three reality TV top tips.

It may sound kind of stupid but, obviously, don’t lie. Even the smallest white lie is likely to face repercussions.

Tell the truth, be confident about how interesting you are as a person, and understand that it’s the role of the casting team to sniff out your bull.

Is one of the questions on the application form ‘have you slept or had sexual encounters with Jordan’ 🧐 #ibizaweekender — Megan Spanton (@MegannEllen) March 11, 2018

I want to apply to be a rep on Ibiza Weekender; I'm so ashamed of myself — Megs (@megsbrown_) March 18, 2018

Photos must be good quality

Considering we live in an era where every 16-year-old has access to a 12 megapixel iPhone X, poor quality photos won’t cut it.

Take your phone, find a friend, and go to town with your own 30-minute modelling session. Find a natural and comfortable setting, like your bedroom, workspace or favourite coffee shop.

Using old photos which have earned ‘bare’ likes on Instagram can work, so long as it doesn’t involve trying to pinpoint which one you are from a lineup of 12.

Write in your own voice

Good grammar and the ability to display varied sentence structures are not going to win you a place on Ibiza Weekender 2019.

Use the vocabulary you spit in everyday life with friends and write as if you are talking face to face with the producers over a cuppa tea.

Regional specific slang is good, pet!

