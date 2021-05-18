









Just imagine being able to step inside your dream house using a VR headset and then it actually becomes a reality…

Although this sounds like it’s come straight out of a sci-fi novel, this is how BBC’s latest property development show Your Home Made Perfect works!

So, would you like to experience your dream house?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to apply for this programme. Series 3 of Your Home Made Perfect kicks off on Monday, May 24th at 8 pm on BBC Two.

Your Home Made Perfect

The programme sees two architects put head to head to design the best house possible for the homeowners.

But then the owners must decide which remodel they want to build by viewing it using VR headsets!

The first series of the show has had viewers hooked, and the BBC recommissioned the show for season 2 in 2020 and season 3 in 2021.

The programme became such a hit that a spin-off series, called Your Garden Made Perfect, aired earlier this year.

Your Home Made Perfect is my new favourite thing. — Jamie McLoughlin (@jmcloughlin) April 30, 2019

Loving the VR reveals on Your Home Made Perfect with @angelascanlon on BBC2. Just need to find a bank as creative as the architects. #houseporn — John Dicks (@johncwdicks) April 30, 2019

How to apply – Rules and regulations

Applications for Your Home Made Perfect and Your Garden Made Perfect are to be made on the website of Made Perfect TV.

At the time of publication, applications are closed. The deadline was March 22nd, 2021.

However, keep the website’s name in a safe place as the programme may start accepting new applicants for its next series in the near future.

Also, keep checking the BBC Take Part page to see when applications start.

We assume it is also necessary to be a homeowner to apply to the show, considering the team will see the whole property remodelled!

