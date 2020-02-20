Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Chase is one of the most popular quiz shows on the telly and has been going strong for already 11 years since it was first broadcast in 2009.

The current series 13 are not even over yet, but ITV has already confirmed that applications are open for its next edition.

So as usual, the show is looking for brand new contestants who have the skills and knowledge to beat the Chaser.

Here’s how to apply for series 14, as well as guidelines and eligibility requirements.

The Chase 2020: How to apply for series 14

Applications are currently open for series 14 and there is no closing date. You can apply through the show’s digital casting page here.

If your application is successful, you must prepare to answer questions on general knowledge and hopefully get to the Final Chase.

TOP DOLLAR: How much do The Chasers earn on The Chase? Is there a final round bonus?

The Chase 2020: Guidelines

The application form is pretty straightforward. You need to fill in your names and register on the website by creating an account for yourself.

Always a tough Final Chase when you're quizzing on your own. Bad luck, Andrew. The Governess was on superb form tonight. We're back tomorrow with a BRAND NEW episode of #TheChase at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/NdERDzLFPW — The Chase (@ITVChase) February 12, 2020

The Chase 2020: Eligibility requirements

To enter the show, you must be 18 years and over. You also must be a resident in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

You can’t participate in the show if you have been employed at ITV or any other related company to the channel for the last 10 years. You can’t apply either if your partner or a relative is an ITV employee.

WATCH THE CHASE WEEKDAYS AT 5 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK