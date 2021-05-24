Who is Anila Sajja from Married to Medicine? Instagram of Bravo star!











Anila Sajja is the newbie who has joined Bravo’s Married to Medicine. Let’s get to know the doctor, from her family to Instagram…

Those appearing on the reality TV series are either wives of doctors, or actually working in the medical profession themselves.

Anila joins the line-up of ladies, including Toya Bush Harris, Heavenly Kimes, Contessa Metcalfe, Jacqueline Walters and Simone Whitmore.

So, who is the new cast member Anila? Who is her husband and how did she get into the medical industry? We found out all about her.

Screenshot: Anila Confronts Contessa, Says She Felt Very Disrespected | Married to Medicine (S8 E4 Highlights), Bravo YouTube

Who is Anila Sajja?

Anila is a fashion blogger and social media influencer.

Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, with a proud Indian-American heritage, she graduated with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

She then achieved a global executive position in the cosmetic and fashion industry, which led to her later having a successful blogging career.

Anila often collaborates with fashion and beauty brands. When the Bravo star is not busy working, she enjoys time with her family and friends.

She also does Bollywood dancing, traveling, working out and shopping.

Who is Anila Sajja’s husband?

Dr. Kiran Sajja

Anila’s husband Kiran is a successful oculofacial plastic surgeon.

She and her husband have been married for 8 years and share two children together, five-year-old Aryana and three-year-old Avir.

Kiran, who grew up in St. Joseph, Michigan, was actually voted America’s Top Doctor 2021!

He specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of the eyelids, face, orbit and lacrimal system.

His sense of humour is often enjoyed by Married to Medicine viewers.

Meet Anila Sajja on Instagram

It’s clear that Anila’s craft in social media influencing is well-reflected on her Instagram account, where she focuses on fashion, lifestyle and beauty.

She appears to be close to the show’s Quad Webb-Lunceford, and often hangs out with friends and family.

Anila is a partner with sports gymwear brand Fabletics and an ambassador with clothing group Revolve. She also shares her outfit details with fans!

Since she began starring on Married to Medicine in February, Anila has often promoted the series, and prides herself on being an “Indian blogger”.

