What is Ava from The Circle season 3's Instagram?











Ava Marie Capra is part of a sister duo with her sibling Chanel, as they try to win the crown on Netflix’s third season of The Circle.

The social media competition has seen her instruct a player profile, as she tries to woo the other contestants and become the most popular.

As she may be recognised by America’s Next Top Model fans already, several viewers are wondering whether she has Instagram.

Well, they are in luck, as Reality Titbit has explored her social media page to find out all about the star’s modelling and influencer background.

The Circle: What is Ava’s Instagram?

Ava Marie Capra’s Instagram can be followed at @avacapra.

The Circle star’s social media photos are on the search by several viewers, who instantly recognised her for appearing on America’s Next Top Model.

She was also wearing very snazzy outfits alongside sister Chanel, which fans simply could not tear their eyes away from.

With 228k followers, Ava is incredibly well-known across social media, and often posts picturesque photos in very bold outfits!

ava from antm?? ok work #thecircle — mitz (@mithzaeI) September 8, 2021

Ava’s America’s Next Top Model shots

Ava was on cycle 22 of ANTM, which took place in 2015.

Six years on, she is appearing on The Circle, and viewers are eager to know exactly how different she looks since then.

Placing 12th, she was 19 years old at the time, and is now 26. Ava went onto the show as a fair-faced, young model with natural looks.

Since then, there have been several rumors about potential plastic surgery, but this has not been addressed by Ava herself.

Ava now sports a similar resemblance to iconic legend Marilyn Monroe.

And despite placing 12th on ANTM, she has walked many a catwalk since.

Ava is from ANTM cycle 22. So that’s yet another antm contestant on the show 😂#TheCircle pic.twitter.com/2m3p7OagO5 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown000) August 27, 2021

Meet Ava Marie Capra on Instagram

From a selection of different hairstyles over the years, Ava certainly does not hold back from switching up her fashion on Instagram.

She may be trying to become a popular ‘influencer’ on the Netflix show, but she has already had lots of experience in that industry on social media.

Ava had a tragic loss when her first love lost his battle to brain cancer back in April 2019.

In a tribute Instagram post to him, she explained that he was a beautiful soul, and made her the strong woman that she is today.

According to her Instagram bio, she is a Virgo, religious and Italian!

