Who is Briana on Growing Up Hip Hop? Age and Instagram of WE tv star!











Briana has returned to WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop series, which has left regular viewers trying to find out her age and IG handle.

Her story has been a main part of the reality show, which sees music stars who grew up in their parents’ shadow build their own success.

The star’s relationship with her parents was heavily documented. Now, season six is well underway, putting a spotlight on Briana and her co-stars.

Briana often shares snippets of her personal life over on Instagram, so Growing Up Hip Hop isn’t the only place you can get to know her.

Screenshot: Is Briana Crushing on Romeo? | Misster Ray’s Reality Wrap, WE tv YouTube

Growing Up Hip Hop: Who is Briana?

Briana Latrise Kamara is a business owner and eldest daughter of record executive Kendu Isaacs.

The Growing Up Hip Hop cast member owns House of BLK, a company which sells incense and smudge bundles.

Having travelled so frequently while growing up, she reportedly describes herself as a gypsy who always moved between the east and west coast.

She is thought to have accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million.

I’m so here for Briana’s confessional with the sunglasses and wine glass 🤣 #GrowingUpHipHop — Raven 🦄 (@RaveAllAboutIt) May 29, 2021

Briana Latrise: Age and career

Briana is currently 34 years old, having been born on August 3, 1986.

She moved to Miami at the age of 15 to live with her grandmother.

The GUHH star now has a child of her own, and treats her passion for painting like a job. Career-wise, she is a reality star and business owner.

She also writes business plans for people, as reported by Interrupted Blogs.

During an interview, Briana told them:

It isn’t easy not working a traditional job, and thinking you are going to pay bills, but all you do is paint all day. You can make that your business. People pay me to hangout at my house— it works for me and I’ve found a way. I don’t like taking money for no reason, so they might pay me, and I cook, or I give organic jewelry that I’ve made.

I like Briana… sis is honest. Base your opinion on this man on your own experience not mine #GUHH — Bre. (@MiszBr3) June 18, 2021

Explore Briana’s Instagram

Briana, who has 202K followers on her profile, recently shared a picture with a man, stating in the caption she was posting her real net worth.

The post led to a fan asking what the joke is. Briana responded to them with: “He doesn’t fund me. I fund me.”

Claiming she does everything in her bio, Briana appears to be very busy when it comes to her everyday personal and working life.

From working with Desuar Spa, promoting her business, hanging out with friends and looking after her daughter, she’s always got plans.

She also strictly states “No DMS!” on her Instagram, and urges people to book her if they want to talk to her.

