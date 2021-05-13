Who is Caroline D'Amore on The Hills? Meet 'pizza girl' replacing Mischa Barton!











As The Hills: New Beginnings heads back to our screens, a new cast member called Caroline D’Amore – aka ‘pizza girl’ – is joining.

The MTV reality series will see the crew – including OGs like Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag – reuniting following a year of lockdown.

A new addition is making her way into the line-up, who goes by the name of Caroline D’Amore, and has replaced former star Mischa Barton.

So, who is Caroline and why is she known as ‘pizza girl’? We found her on Instagram – let’s get to know the new cast member.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Who is Caroline D’Amore?

Caroline is the new cast member of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

She is also an American businesswoman, DJ, actress, and fashion model.

The MTV star began a career as fashion model, working for Diane von Fürstenberg, Heatherette, Agent Provocateur and Stella McCartney.

Now 36 years old, Caroline is married to punk band Street Drum Corps’ singer Bobby Alt, who she has one daughter called Isabella with.

She has played small roles in Hollywood films and television series, and held her own summer residence at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas!

Caroline is also commonly recognised as the ‘pizza girl’…

Happy #MothersDay to all of our #TheHills mamas, feat. the newest member of our mom squad: Caroline D'Amore! 💖 pic.twitter.com/BgNGuGbDqX — The Hills (@thehills) May 9, 2021

Caroline D’Amore: ‘Pizza girl’ explained

Caroline is the head chef and co-owner of D’Amores Pizza, which was originally founded by her parents.

She has since taken their passion and created her own project called Pizza Girl, which is an organic pasta sauce brand founded by Caroline herself.

Claiming the pasta sauce has “no sugar, less fat and more flavour”, the firm has an online store where customers get free shipping if they buy six jars.

Pizza Girl has recently returned to supermarkets – and Caroline has named each sauce with a wacky name, such as Marinara (“the one you marry”).

Meet Caroline D’Amore on Instagram

Aside from her CEO role for Pizza Girl Inc, which is definitely no secret, it’s clear to see that Caroline is very successful.

Joining The Hills: New Beginnings, making skincare a priority, attending modelling shoots and looking after her daughter are all on her list.

The busy mom and reality star has also partied – covered in foam – with Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in the past!

And it’s no wonder that she’s become part of the MTV cast, as she appears to be besties with co-star Spencer Pratt…

