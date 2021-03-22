Who is Dani Imbert on TOWIE? Fans mistake her for former cast member!











Fans instantly started to think Dani, who went on a date with Gatsby, was a cast member from earlier TOWIE episodes. So, who is she?

Two episodes into the 28th season of The Only Way is Essex and we have been introduced to two new cast members, Rem Larue and Dani Imbert.

Dani was first seen going on a date with Liam “Gatsby” Blackwell, as part of a blind date set up by co-star Rem.

So, who is Dani Imbert? And which former cast member did viewers mistake her for when she first appeared?

Screenshot: Dani Imbert, The Only Way is Essex, Episode 2 Series 28, ITV

Who is Dani on TOWIE?

Dani Imbert is a model who works for Jessica Stone Ltd, on Asos.

From Chelmsford, Essex, Dani has also worked as a receptionist and administration assistant for Helpful Construction, in Brentwood.

She went on a date with Gatsby, and is friends with Rem, but she hasn’t given too much away about herself yet.

During their date, Gatsby, 32, admitted to sliding into her DMs after he liked all of her pictures on Instagram.

They’ve also agreed to go on a second date!

What happened to Gatsby's butterflies gyal? I much prefer this new girl tho #towie — Noona (@5HINeeWife) March 21, 2021

Who did viewers confuse Dani for?

Danni Park-Dempsey

Several viewers thought Dani was a former TOWIE star who had returned to the show, called Danni-Park Dempsey.

Danni-Park Dempsey joined TOWIE in 2012, and was introduced as besties with Lydia Bright, before reportedly being axed from the show in 2016.

However, Dani has never appeared on the ITVBe series before, until her first appearance alongside Gatsby.

Wasn’t she on TOWIE in the past? Got into a fight with Gemma? Worked at Sugar Hut? Dated Charlie (not Sims)?? — Omotola Braithwaite (@Motola_B) March 22, 2021

Meet Dani on Instagram

Dani, who has at least 7.8K followers, regularly posts selfies on Instagram.

Her recent photo, which she posted following her first appearance on TOWIE, was commented on by Gatsby with the heart eyes emoji…

So it looks like he’s continuing to comment on her photos – hinting that romance is still on the cards for the pair!

Cast member Ella Rae Wise also commented that she is “proud”, calling her “my girl”, suggesting that Dani has made some close friends on the series.

Dani often spends time with friends, and enjoys going out to bars and restaurants. Plus, she has had her fair share of travelling!

