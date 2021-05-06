What is Deleesa from The Circle's Instagram? Meet the Netflix star!











The Circle season 2 came to a close, after weeks of Netflix airing catfishes, drama and friendships. But what is Deleesa’s Instagram?

It is the one-of-a-kind show, where contestants communicate through a virtual platform, either as themselves or as a total catfish.

Deleesa was a fan favourite, and *spoiler alert* went on to win the game show – as the most popular contestant of the 2021 series.

Since her win, several viewers have been browsing the social media world to find her on Instagram. But to save you the hassle, we done it for you.

Who is Deleesa on The Circle?

Deleesa “Leesa” Carrasquillo is The Circle US season 2 winner on Netflix.

The 32-year-old has been a fan-favourite from the start!

She was playing the game as her real-life husband Trevor and wanted to win the $100,000 prize for her daughter.

The Netflix star made it to the top two with Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch. She said that the win has been “life-changing for us [her family]”.

Deleesa added:

It’s still surreal to me. We were never able to save money. We just wanna have a house for a daughter to grow up in and something to call ours.

What is Deleesa’s Instagram?

You can follow Deleesa at @leesaunique

It’s no surprise that fans want to know everything there is to know about her life, and to see how her and the family are since her win.

One of her latest pictures shows Deleesa with her daughter and husband Trevor (who made a surprise appearance in the finale).

The family are pictured in front of a swimming pool, suggesting that they may have gotten themselves a new pad with the $100,000 cash prize…

I am SO HAPPY for Trevor, Deleesa, and their daughter!!! ❤️ #TheCircle — Jamie Buckley (@jamie_buckley13) May 6, 2021

Meet Deleesa Unique on Instagram

The Circle season 2 winner has been flooded with comments, which all congratulate her on being the star of the finale.

Boasting at least 166,000 followers, it’s clear to see that her popularity has spread across to the social media world, and not just the TV screen.

She is clearly still happily married to Trevor, with the family often sharing trio photos, either dressed up for an event or cosied up in matching PJs!

Looking through Deleesa’s Instagram, she is a travel enthusiast who has visited more than 25 countries, and plans to go to either the Maldives with Trevor or to St. Lucia with her daughter for her next vacation!

The family also have their own Instagram account at @itsthesaints.

