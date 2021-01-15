Who is Diamond from Growing Up Hip Hop? Age, Instagram and real name revealed!











Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta follows the lives of hip hop music artists, such as Bow Wow. So who is his co-star Diamond?

The fourth season of the WE tv show has given fans a closer look at artists such as Waka Flocka Flame, Lelee Lyons and Diamond.

Diamond has recently become a main part of the series, which is the second instalment of the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise.

So who is Diamond? We found out her age, Instagram and real name!

Screenshot: Diamond, ‘A little party won’t keep Diamond from being tough on Bow Wow’, Growing Up Hip Hop

Who is Diamond?

Diamond is an American rapper who was born and raised in Atlanta.

Her real name goes by Brittany Nicole Carpentero, and she was part of music group Crime Mob from the age of 15 years old.

The group first became nationally-recognised in 2004, with their single Knuck If You Buck, before releasing an album later that year.

She has a reported net worth of $100K.

BEST LEFTOVERS EVER: Who is Netflix host Jackie Tohn?

How old is Diamond?

32

Diamond has spent more than half of her life as a music artist.

In November 2007, Diamond left Crime Mob to pursue a solo career.

She then released her album The Young Life in August 2012.

I been waiting for this to come back on for a while #GrowingUpHipHop — DreadHead Roni (@DreadHead_Roni) January 8, 2021

RHOD: Who is Stephanie Hollman? Age and husband of star revealed!

Diamond on Instagram

Aside from her music career, Diamond promotes her skin business Diamond Glow Skin on Instagram.

She proudly posts pictures of her son Princeton Zaire (who has his own Instagram profile) who she shares with promoter Mr Payro.

It looks like Diamond recently signed a new deal, as she had drinks with friends and colleagues to celebrate!

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA ON WE TV THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK