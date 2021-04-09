Netflix: Where are Divya and Sreejan from The Big Day now?











It is the Netflix wedding series which takes cameras through The Big Day for several Indian couples. Meet Sreejan and Divya…

From interracial couples to arranged marriages, the culture of Indian weddings is thoroughly explored in this extravagant ceremony series.

The first season was so popular that Netflix has brought out a second series, where we explore Sreejan and Divya’s romantic love story.

We saw them become husband and wife on The Big Day, and are now wondering what they’re up to post-filming. Find out below!

Screenshot: Divya and Sreejan, The Big Day, Collection 2, Netflix

Who are Sreejan and Divya?

Sreejan Shandilya is a diplomat at the Indian Foreign Service.

Divya is currently a student at Harvard Medical School.

Her cousin was the link between Sreejan’s family and hers, as she posed for a picture before it was sent to him.

Sreejan, who Divya describes as a “party animal”, thought she was attractive, and wasn’t sure if she would be ultra-religious and conservative.

Watching The Big Day on Netflix and it has to be said.

Divyas veil is EVERYTHING ❤️❤️

Did she really say 4000 people invited? #thebigday #thebigdaynetflix #Netflix https://t.co/GuYMIL40pW pic.twitter.com/fKbCPFwwcG — Sneha Mistri (@SnehaMISTRI) April 8, 2021

Sreejan and Divya on The Big Day

Sreejan, who was selected for foreign services, and Divya, had an arranged marriage, with a large ceremony.

He never thought he would go for an arranged marriage, due to stereotypical notions he had about them.

But that all changed when he met Divya, who he found easy to talk to, and who was attracted to him in return.

Divya introduced Sreejan to her family when he was visiting from Paris, where he was posted at the time.

From then on, it wasn’t long before they got married at a large Indian ceremony with all of their families in attendance!

Where are Sreejan and Divya now?

They are still happily married, looking at their Instagram profiles.

Divya appears to be attending Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts.

Sreejan is also taking a similar career path, as he is studying Master of Public Policy at Harvard University.

They are both now living together in Cambridge, Massachusetts, having moved there in January 2021.

Divya wrote: “PC: My beautiful Harvard colleague Dr Divya Singh”, underneath a picture taken of him at the university.

