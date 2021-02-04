Who is Dr. Brad Schaeffer? Meet My Feet Are Killing Me's surgeon on Instagram!











As a new season of TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me airs, Dr. Brad Schaeffer is seen treating patients for feet surgery. So who is he?

Alongside Dr. Ebonie Vincent, Brad uses his surgeon skills to transform the lives of people who are affected by feet issues.

Some examples of his work involves helping a patient who had her feet split down the middle, as seen during episode 2 of the second season.

So who is Dr. Brad Schaeffer? Is he married? Let’s meet him on Instagram!

Who is Dr. Brad Schaeffer?

Dr. Brad Schaeffer is a 37-year-old foot and ankle surgeon.

He works at Stop Foot Pain Fast in Somerset County, New Jersey, treating patients in their Hillsborough and Piscataway offices.

Dr. Schaeffer is described as “highly educated and very caring” on the company’s website.

When working towards his career, he graduated from a highly trained surgery and emergency care residency program.

Viewers might also recognise him for starring as a titan on NBC Titan Games in 2019!

He has played year-round collegiate baseball in West Palm Beach, Florida, as center field for the Palm Beach Atlantic Sailfish.

Is Dr. Brad Schaeffer married?

No

It is thought that Dr. Brad Shaeffer is currently single.

When he was doing his medical exams, he was reportedly married, and is believed to have been divorced for several years.

Viewers of My Feet Are Killing Me have always wanted Brad and his co-worker Dr. Haller to be together, but they are thought to be good friends.

Meet Dr. Schaeffer on Instagram

The doctor might usually be busy looking after patients, but he seems to enjoy travelling, reading and hanging with friends in his spare time.

He doesn’t appear to have children of his own, but regularly looks after his niece and nephew, who are kids of his sister.

Brad also lets his followers catch a glimpse of work behind the scenes, and shares regularly updates on any TV projects he gets involved in!

The doctor clearly practises gratefulness throughout his life, as he is always captioning his posts with positivity.

