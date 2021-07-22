Explore Dr Pimple Popper's 'potato gnocchi' extraction - fans react to video!











Dr. Pimple Popper doesn’t wait around when it comes to removing pimples – instead, she squeezes them on video for her followers.

TLC doctor Sandra Lee usually gets quite creative when it comes to popping cysts, zits and pimples, by calling them different foods.

Some of the names so far have been ‘strawberry swirl ear cyst’, or ‘ice cream ear‘ in a recent Instagram-popping post.

However, this week’s video has been named ‘potato gnocchi’ by Dr. Sandra Lee, ahead of her Dr. Pimple Popper episode on July 21st.

CLINIC: Where is Dr. Pimple Popper located?

Sandra Lee on Dr. Pimple Popper, YouTube

What is ‘potato gnocchi’?

‘Potato gnocchi’ is a word used to describe a epidermoidcyst

This is just the informal description that Dr. Sandra Lee refers to the cyst as, which is harmless, slow-growing bumps under the skin.

Potato gnocchi, in general, is actually an Italian pasta dish, made from cooked mashed potatoes, flour and eggs.

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Dr. Pimple Popper described the cyst in this way, because when it is popped, it has a similar appearance to one piece of gnocchi.

My sister in law got me hooked on watching #DrPimplePopper and I’m always eating when I watch it 🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️ — ᴄ ʜ ᴇ ʀ ɪ ꜱ ᴇ (@cherilatish) July 15, 2021

Explore the ‘potato gnocchi’ video

Introducing the spot as a “little potato ball cyst”, Dr. Sandra Lee begins to pick at it with one of her metal tools.

She explains that sometimes, these cysts are “kinda harder to remove” because she wants to keep the scar small.

Confirming that it is definitely a cyst, Dr. Sandra Lee went on to hope that it will not squeeze at them.

The TLC doctor also said:

The smaller you try to keep it, the more chance you have of it wanting to recur. I already see the contents of it. It’s a lily white cyst, it’s cute, I’ll save it for you.

UPDATE: What happened to Kevin Olaeta? Patient passes away

Fans react to ‘potato gnocchi’ extraction

Like most of Dr. Sandra Lee’s videos, the ‘potato gnocchi’ extraction was well-liked by her fans, and received over 453K views in a few days.

One fan described the cyst as “a little pearl onion”, while another complained that the videos Dr. Sandra Lee posts are “too short”.

“Cute” was another word used in the video’s comments section.

While some were satisfied with the oozing cyst, others were a little put off by their food. A follower said: “I may never eat gnocchi again.”

Another commented: “Really wish I didn’t eat gnocchi for dinner last night.”

My mom is making me watch #DrPimplePopper. My life will never be the same! — Kristen Famiano (@kfam) July 15, 2021

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK