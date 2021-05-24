Who is Eloise on Made in Chelsea? Instagram and real estate career explored!











Made in Chelsea series 21 has not stopped bringing in newbies, including Eloise St. Clair-Charles. We found out all about her.

Not long after newcomer Inga Valentiner made her entrance, and Julius Cowdrey made his comeback, another fresh face has joined the house.

During the same episode where Eloise first enters, she makes her mark by telling Julius she doesn’t need “three little b*****s to tell her what to do.

So, who is Eloise on Made in Chelsea? What does she do for a living, and more importantly, is anything going on between her and Julius?

MADE IN CHELSEA: Who is Ruby Adler? Meet the model agent!

Screenshot: Eloise, Made in Chelsea, Series 21 Episode 8 (Episode 9 trailer clip), All 4

Made in Chelsea: Who is Eloise?

Eloise St. Claire-Charles is the newest cast member on MIC series 21.

Based in London, she previously attended Bradford Grammar School until 2011, which means the MIC star could be around 26 years old.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

She started out as an office coordinator at Foxtons, to later becoming a property negotiator and consultant for other estate agencies.

When she first appears as Ruby Adler’s bestie on Made in Chelsea, Miles Co-Nazaire says he’s heard she’s a bit of a “firecracker”.

During her appearance, she appears to hit it off with Julius, but there are no signs of a possible relationship on their social media profiles yet.

Eloise is coming to shake the rooooom 😭😭 #MadeInChelsea — _🇨🇩👑 (@missmalila_) May 17, 2021

Eloise St. Claire-Charles: Real estate

Eloise is currently a real estate developer and investor.

She appears to be the company director of estate business Locate London, where she showcases projects for sale across the area.

The MIC star launched the company in 2018, and continues to sell homes, such as this maisonette in Eaton Square in London.

Eloise works for the UK’s Sotheby’s International Realty, where she is involved in giving updates on development investment.

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler on SAS Who Dares Wins talks bodybuilding

Meet Eloise on Instagram

Looking at Eloise’s profile, we know she plays tennis, she’s just as close with Ruby in real life as she is on-screen, and that she enjoys evenings out.

She’s also travelled to several places across the globe, such as Ibiza, Spain, Mykonos, Puerto Portals and Thailand.

Although Eloise seems to hit it off with Julius in the upcoming episode trailer, there is no sign of him commenting on her pictures…

She is following Julius’ profile, but he is not returning the favour.

The newbie doesn’t just have a personal profile, but a business-focused Instagram, too – where she attends lots of real estate events.

You can follow Eloise’s business account at @locate_london. It is full of picture-perfect spots across London, from restaurants to places to live!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK