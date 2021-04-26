Hulu: Exposure cast revealed - meet Jose Ocasio, Krys Fox and co!











Photography reality TV series Exposure has come to Hulu, which sees eight talented hopefuls attempt to showcase their camera skills.

The cast – made up of photographers – will use the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, to use every element of the phone camera possible.

In a series of challenges, their talents will be explored, as they compete to win a $250,000 winning prize provided by tech company Samsung.

Jose Ocasio

Jose is a 35-year-old Los Angeles-based photographer.

The freelancer focuses on taking portraits of people and places in New York.

He has been working as a freelance photographer since 2014, which gives him seven years of experience.

Krys Fox

Krys, 42, is an American photographer and contestant on Exposure.

He specialises in portraiture and rock in fine art, and fashion and surrealism when it comes to photography.

Based in New York City, Krys is a self-taught artist raised in Southern California, with a large blended family that moved houses often.

To document his changing environments, he began taking polaroid and disposable camera pictures of everything.

Parker Day

Los Angeles-based artist Parker focuses on 35mm character portraits.

Offering commissioned shoots and prints, she is a portrait photographer whose work is based on the expression and perception of identity.

Her career started with 100 colourful character portraits shot on 35mm film called ICONS, which had its debut show at Superchief Gallery LA in 2017.

Marilyn Hue

Marilyn is a 30-year-old creative director, photographer and designer.

Based in Los Angeles, California, she specialises in editorials and portraits, as well as branding, apparel design and advertising.

Although she is constantly working – from content producing to working on t-shirt graphics, Marilyn’s hobbies include cuddling her dog Spooki!

Tommy Lundberg

Tommy is an artist who focuses on people, places and perspective.

The 30-year-old is also a photographer and illustrator in Los Angeles.

He graduated from Hillsdale College with a degree in fine arts in 2013, before moving to LA for a job with Whole Foods doing graphic design.

In 2017, Tommy was offered some big breaks earning the opportunities to work with brands such as Coachella and W Hotels.

This is before he went full-time with photography and left his former job.

Anna Hartvigson

Anna is a 34-year-old who works for female photographer group Click Pro.

The photographer, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, focuses on concept-driven photojournalistic work, as well as portraits.

She is also the author of Click magazine, and a 2018 Voice Collection finalist.

Monroe Scot

Known as “Monroe”, James Monroe Scott is an international photographer and graphic designer who usually focuses on portraits.

He is the CEO and founder of Monroe Media, a New York-based media firm.

Monroe Media has contributed to domestic and international campaigns with brands like The Vatican, Lindberg, and Italian VOGUE.

The company has worked with Fantasia, T.I, Cee Lo Green, and Kirk Franklin, to name just a few of its celebrity clientele.

Michele Eyenga

Michele is an artist and co-founder of Resiliency Mag.

Based in New York, she focuses on fashion, conceptual art and brand packages. The contestant offers photoshoot packages for $175.

Michele also has consultations available for digital brands.

