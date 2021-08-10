Who is Georgi Rusev's ex-wife Octavia? Meet her on Instagram!











Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife Octavia was immediately loved by viewers, when twins Darcey and Stacey went to meet her in person.

Despite getting engaged to Darcey, it was revealed that he was still technically married to his ex Octavia, which led to their meet-up.

She also questioned why he still had a room in Washington, which was so he could continue to be a D.C. resident for his divorce to finalized.

To clear everything up, Darcey decided to meet with Georgi’s ex-wife Octavia to find out what happened between them.

Who is Octavia on ‘Darcey and Stacey’?

Octavia Bellinger is Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife.

He first met her at a modeling event, and she had a child from a previous relationship, before they were married for three years.

She is a social media manager and hospitality vet.

From Maryland, USA, Octavia is the former Ms. District of Columbia ‘19.

Darcey meets with Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife

When Darcey met with Octavia, she was shocked when it was revealed that she had spent $50K to fund Georgi’s lifestyle.

She brought her twin sister Stacey with her, who claimed she was still bitter regarding a shopping trip which involved Georgi spending money.

Then during a confessional, Georgi’s ex said that she wants to believe that he loves Darcey, but that she was shocked at the money being spent on him.

She said that Georgi always had to have his way, which Darcey agreed with.

Octavia added that his old roommates “used to call him ‘Princess’ because he always has to have his way”.

When Darcey told her she is sorry it didn’t work out between them, Octavia replied with: “I’m not.”

Meet Octavia Bellinger on Instagram

Octavia, who describes herself as a “Jackie of all trades” in her Instagram bio, has 3.6K followers on her social media page.

She often shares pictures with her daughter Aveyah, from hanging out with animals to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement together.

The TLC star also goes to pageants and fitness competitions, which is how she gained her title of Ms. District of Columbia Cosmos 2021!

She may usually be all glammed up, but Octavia appears to have an adventurous side to her – as she has tried motorbiking before!

Octavia is currently a model for streetwear brand Shop Vanity Pix.

