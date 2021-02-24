How much does Unpolished charge for nails? Salon Martone design prices explored!











TLC’s Unpolished follows the daily goings-on of Salon Martone in New York. So, how much do they charge for nails? Let’s look at the prices…

Nail artist Lexi Martone has made quite the reputation for herself, as she rose to stardom in the beauty industry – through 3D nail art.

With Unpolished airing on TLC, viewers get to delve into her family business, and get a glimpse of the designs she creates.

So, how much does Unpolished charge for nails? We took a look at the prices and types of designs on offer, so that you didn’t have to.

Where is the Unpolished salon?

East Northport, New York

The official address for the Unpolished salon is 1931 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731.

Staff members at Salon Martone involves nail artist Lexi, hairdresser Foxy Grandma, make up and hair artist Bria and her husband Matthew, nail artist Marsha, and the Martone mum and client entertainer Jen.

Mike Martone owned and managed the store before he died in May 2020.

How much does Unpolished charge for nails?

From $15

Manicures start at $15, but are likely to rise depending on the design.

A gel manicure costs $55, while a polish change costs £15.

To get actual nail art done by Lexi, it costs at least $115 for a gel manicure.

She also charges at least $175 for an acrylic full set, $150 or more for an acrylic fill, and around $300 for an acrylic full set with ombre.

Salon Martone: Nail designs explored

Lexi’s nail designs tend to be bright and unique, with pops of colour.

She is able to create a vast range of art, including 3D roses, tea pots and cups, holiday-themed styles, gingerbread designs, added gems, and so on.

Past designs have included witches, cartoon art, and baseball-themed nails (including a bat for the pinky finger nail!), to name a few.

Nail artist Marsha tends to create the more simple yet effective looks, such as Louis Vuitton designs, ombre Swarovski, patterns, and more.

