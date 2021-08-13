How tall is Grayson Chrisley? Height and baseball career of Todd's son!











Grayson Chrisley is best known for being Todd and Julie’s son on both Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best. What’s his height now?

He has grown up alongside four other children in the Chrisley household, whilst becoming a popular star amongst USA Network fans.

It is clear that his height is everchanging, as a growing teenager who is currently 15 years old. Viewers are now wondering how tall Grayson is.

Since the reality shows came back on our screens, the question of the son’s height is on people’s minds. So, Reality Titbit gathered the measurements.

Screenshot: Grayson Chrisley’s Funniest Moments, Chrisley Knows Best, The USA Network

How tall is Grayson Chrisley?

6 ft

Grayson Chrisley is now at a height of 6 ft, and has actually grown taller than his brother Chase, who is 5 ft 5.

This is according to his baseball player profile, which states he is 135 pounds in weight.

During the launch episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Chase couldn’t reach the top cabinet shelf. However, Grayson helped him out by getting a bowl!

That’s not the only person he has surpassed in life, as education-wise, he is thought to be the highest achiever in his class at school.

Grayson so tall now 😭 we legit watched him grow up #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Blah (@nightwounder13) August 13, 2021

Grayson Chrisley: Baseball

Grayson currently plays for Redbirds Baseball Club (Red).

From June 16 to 20, the reality star played for the club at the 2021 14U PG Nashville World Series, as the number seven.

Recently, he has been showing off pictures while playing the sport, which is when fans noticed how tall he has gotten.

Grayson usually wears the full kit, and often is seen getting ready to pitch. We may even get to see him playing on Growing Up Chrisley!

Little bro is now big little bro. We can't believe how much Grayson has grown before our very eyes! ⬆️ #ChrisleyKnowsBest pic.twitter.com/QwJxGlMHuW — Chrisley On USA (@Chrisley_USA) August 13, 2021

Fans comment on Grayson’s height

Several fans watching the show have commented on how tall Grayson has gotten over the years.

One viewer said: “My moms fave show is @Chrisley_USA and she always calls me and talks about it.

“It’s honestly so cute. “She’s like you know, Grayson is getting so tall.”

Some have even noticed that he is taller than older brother Chase. And while his height has gotten taller, his voice has changed, too.

Another fan said: “Grayson’s voice keeps startling me. It’s just so deep and I’m not used to it. #ChrisleyKnowsBest.”

