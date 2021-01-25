









The question of whether HGTV’s Home Town co-host is pregnant is on viewer’s minds, who are wondering if she has another baby on the way.

Erin and her husband Ben Napier have been renovating homes for first-time buyers, young families, and other clients, for five years.

For the Home Town series, they have helped many couples and families like themselves, and fans are now wondering what’s going on their own lives.

So is Erin Napier pregnant? Will there be another addition to their family?

Home Town (HGTV YouTube)

Who is Erin Napier?

She is a presenter and renovator on HGTV’s Home Town, alongside her husband Ben Napier.

Erin has a degree in graphic design, and is the co-owner of Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store.

She lives in Laurel, Mississippi, with her family.

Watching #HomeTown, makes me want to move to Laurel, Mississippi so they can rehab a house for me! Ben and Erin are so cute #HGTV #HGTVHomeTown — Penelope Michels (@PBMichels) January 30, 2018

BLING EMPIRE: What is Guy Tang’s net worth?

Do Erin and Ben have children?

Yes

The Home Town couple have a 3-year-old daughter called Helen.

She recently broke her leg when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide, which led to thousands of supportive comments on Instagram.

The couple welcomed Helen into their lives in 2018, who has made appearances on the Home Town show.

Y'all. All I've been doing is watching #HomeTown on @hgtv and I'm pretty sure Ben & Erin are relationship goals. I don't think there's a damn thing that man wouldn't build for his wife.



Also, I can reno a whole house now. — Adiba Nelson (@AdibaNelson) March 30, 2020

TLC: Are Tyra and Alex from Unexpected still together?

Is Erin Napier pregnant?

No

Erin has not made any announcements that she is pregnant, and already revealed that Instagram would be the last to know if she was.

However, she regularly encounters comments which urge her to have another baby, such as “give Helen a sibling”, as reported by Today.

In December 2020, Erin told Today that she found it “weird and unnecessary”, two months after addressing pregnancy rumours in October.

She replied to a fan in the comments, which said: “I think constant speculation about a family’s reproductive situation is unnecessary.”

WATCH HOME TOWN ON HGTV ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7 CT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK