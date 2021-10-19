Is Tami Roman sick? IG posts spark health concerns











Basketball Wives star Tami Roman has sparked concerns for her health from fans, following a series of recent Instagram posts.

Several followers noticed that she appears to have lost weight, while others have made assumptions that the star could have diabetes.

The VH1 reality cast member has spoken about about her health in the past, and it looks like her fans have not stopped to discuss it ever since.

We explored whether Tami Roman is suffering from a sickness, and explained exactly why she may look like she has lost weight.

Fan concern for Tami’s health

Tami’s fans have been discussing if she is okay, with many having her back and hoping people don’t treat her how they did Chadwick Boseman.

This comes as actor Chadwick passed away, after battling stage three colon cancer for four years, with Marvel Studios unaware of his diagnosis.

Some of his followers had became aware that he had began to appear unwell, and now trolls are leaving comments on Tami’s IG in the same way.

One fan wrote: “Tami Roman is obviously sick. Smh y’all didn’t learn shit from Chadwick Boseman.”

Another shared their concern on Twitter, and said: “Is something going on with Tami Roman? I’ve never seen her this thin.”

“Is Tami Roman alright??”, a fan simply questioned.

Tami Roman is so thin! I hope she is alright 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/ZmY3d1mt9z — Shawn Allen (@shawnallenlive) October 18, 2021

Is Tami Roman sick?

Tami has had diabetes for years, and lost weight in the past.

When she previously weighed 185 pounds, the former Basketball Wives star decided to drop the kilograms and did so through a weight loss pill.

The pill helped her lose 7 pounds in just one week, and she continued to use the product until she lost 30 pounds.

This was back in 2018, but it looks like the reality star has kept the weight off ever since, with some fans thinking she looks skinnier than ever now.

She initially wanted to lose weight after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2014.

Some fans are now saying that the medicine she takes could be making her appear thin, but having diabetes can cause insufficient insulin.

I can’t believe people are making a spectacle about Tami Roman after swearing to be kinder after losing Chadwick Boseman — Nish Nasty (@BigMamaBowlegz) October 18, 2021

Tami speaks out on diabetes

In 2018, Tami hit back against trolls who slammed her for weight loss.

She wrote on Instagram:

I didn’t lose weight, I lost my willingness to die. DIABETES IS NO JOKE! I Detox, suppress my appetite and make better food choices. So enjoy yourself laughing, leaving negative comments & calling me a “crackhead”…but I have two beautiful daughters and I’m gon’ live for them by ANY means necessary. #BeBlessed#HealthyForMe.

So, it looks like Tami has kept the weight off by eating healthier, admitting that she suppresses her appetite and by doing regular detoxes.

Since then, the reality star has stayed pretty quiet when it comes to people making comments about her weight loss.

