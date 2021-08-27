Who is Jake Garcia on Titletown High? Meet Netflix star on Instagram!











Jake Garcia joins the cast on Netflix’s new football series Titletown High, where the Valdosta High School football team try to secure a win.

Based in a Georgia town, cameras show the reality of a football player’s life, from focusing on ball, to tackling romance, rivalries, and real life.

Jake is amongst the team’s players, having transferred to the Valdosta team – known as the best in the nation – halfway through the football season.

From his football career, to his life outside of sports, Reality Titbit found Jake Garcia on Instagram as Titletown High is released on Netflix.

Who is Jake Garcia?

Jake Garcia is a football player for the Valdosta High School Football team.

Starring on Netflix series Titletown High, he’s a quarterback at the University of Miami, and is originally from Whitter, California.

Now thought to be in his late teenage years, he was born to father Randy and mother Yvonne.

The senior year student is reportedly the fourth-best player in the state of California and is ranked as the Composite fourth-best pro-style quarterback in the class by 247Sports.

He is also thought to be the 37th top-ranked player in the country.

Titletown High: Jake’s football career

Jake was transferred from his LA home, across the country into Valdosta High, after California decided to delay fall sports due to the pandemic.

He appeared in one game for the Wildcats, before being deemed ineligible by the GHSA, and then surfaced at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

Garcia played only one game for the Wildcats before the GHSA ruled him ineligible, because he and his family hadn’t made a bona fide move.

At Loganville Grayson, Jake quickly became the team’s starting quarterback, and ended up helping guide the Rams to a AAAAAAA state title.

He then committed to USC for 14 months, before signing a National Letter of Intent with the Miami Hurricanes in December 2020, in the Class of 2021.

Jake made 19 passes in 25 attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Miami Hurricanes Spring Game on April 17, 2021.

Meet Jake Garcia on Instagram

Jake describes himself as a “motivational speaker” in his Instagram bio.

Often sharing snippets of his football career, as well as insights into how close he is to his parents, it’s clear that the sport is his ultimate passion.

In June 2020, Jake said he is “gonna make you proud” in reference to his late grandmother, who he used to spend every weekend with.

He also occasionally hangs out with budding younger footballers, who he gives advice to, which has been seen in his tagged Instagram photos.

Although a report says he is secretly in a relationship with Indiah Turner, a UCLA track athlete, there are no signs of her on his social media page.

