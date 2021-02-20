Who is Jamal Sims? Meet the choreographer from RuPaul's Drag Race!











Choreographer Jamal Sims is set show off his choreography skills on RuPaul’s Drag Race tonight (Friday, February 19th). So, who is he?

Queens have been showcasing their sassy skills for weeks, as the 13th season of the VH1 series gets well underway.

Tonight, the contestants must record lyrics and learn choreography as part of a social media ‘rusical’ – with Jamal turning up to help.

So, who is Jamal Sims? Where else have we seen the choreographer?

Who is Jamal Sims?

Jamal is a director and choreographer from America.

The 50-year-old first made his directorial debut on When the Beat Drops, which premiered on Logo TV in 2018.

He also appeared in Michael Jackson’s Remember the Time video at 17!.

Originally from Pomona, CA, Jamal is now reportedly known as one of the most sought after choreographers and directors in the industry.

Jamal’s net worth is thought to be $1.1 million.

Where else have we seen Jamal Sims?

It isn’t Jamal’s first time starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race, as he has regularly appeared as a choreographer and guest judge on the series before.

This includes RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race!

He is also the director behind HBO documentary Buck U, the fifth instalment of the Step Up series, the Microsoft Surface/Surface Pro tablet commercial, and the viral Safety Video hit for Virgin America.

Jamal has also worked with Neil Patrick Harris as the supervising choreographer for RENT at the Hollywood Bowl.

Meet Jamal Sims on Instagram

The Drag Race choreographer brings positive vibes to his profile, where he has at least 110k followers, and regularly writes captions of encouragement.

Jamal is in a relationship with Curtis Jackson, who he has been with for over seven months. They enjoy grooving and dancing together!

He also regularly travels the world, including to the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Los Angeles, and Santa Paula, to name a few.

Jamal was previously married to Octavius Terry, but announced on Instagram in December 2019 that they were going their separate ways.

