Who are JoJo from Jodeci's kids? Meet his daughters on Instagram!











JoJo from Jodeci, who is also known as JoJo Hailey, has been letting cameras get to know his family, such as his daughter Sakoya.

He usually appears on WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop, which follows rising musicians trying to make it in the rap and hip-hop industry.

Recently, his daughter Sakoya Wynter has been making her debut on the show, but she’s not the only child of JoJo Hailey’s family.

Kayla Tiffany, who doesn’t regularly feature on GUHH, is JoJo from Jodeci’s daughter. Here at Reality Titbit, we got to know his children and family.

Screenshot: Sakoya Wynter Growing Up Hip Hop season 6, episode 11 – WE TV

Who are JoJo from Jodeci’s kids?

Sakoya Wynter and Kayla Tiffany

JoJo shares two daughters with his wife Tashaunda Hailey.

He has created music with both of them, though his own label JT Entertainment, as well as with his nephew Devin Hailey.

JoJo himself first came onto the R&B music scene as a duo with K-Ci, also known as his brother Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey.

Music clearly runs in K-Ci and JoJo’s family, and the girls are following in their footsteps, having grown up around music during their childhood.

They are cousins with vocalists Stephanie Mills, Dave Hollister, Calvin Richardson, Fantasia Barrino, and Ricco Barrino.

@GUHH_WEtv pulling out all these extra kids for the season cause where they find JoJo's daughter at #GUHH — ⁶𓅓♏ (@ThickScorpio82) July 23, 2021

Who is Sakoya Wynter?

Taking in her father’s footsteps, Sakoya is a singer/songwriter with two albums on Spotify and a new single that came out in 2020 called ‘Self Love’.

Singed under the family record label created by Jojo Hailey, JT Entertainment has helped Sakoya launch her music career.

Although having sung and written music from a young age, only in recent years has Sakoya decided to pursue her talents.

With so much dedication to her music, Sakoya even has a tattoo on her right arm spelling, ‘The Coldest’, which is the name of her first album.

A big fan of music and in particular, R&B and hip hop, Sakoya’s favourite artists include Summer Walker, Kanye West, Drake and Lil’ baby.

Who is Kayla Tiffany?

Kayla is a singer-songwriter, who is originally born in New York City.

She released an album called ‘Personal Space’ in 2020, the same year that her sister shared new music with her fans.

Her father JoJo began recording music with her from a young age, and she seems to have followed in his R&B footsteps.

Kayla was then the first to follow JoJo’s solo release, under his label JT Entertainment with her single ‘Therapy’.

After growing up Charlotte, North Carolina, she has gone on to become a 29-year-old musician with a five-year-old son.

