Who is Jorden Halvorsen, the bull rider on Netflix's How To Be A Cowboy?











Jorden Halvorsen is a cast member and bull rider on Netflix series How To Be A Cowboy, which recently launched on the platform.

Comedian and modern cowboy Dale Brisby leads the way on season one, where he shows viewers how to keep traditions of the job alive.

He is joined by several other stars of the bull-riding trade, such as Jorden, who has been seen interning at the show’s location Radiator Ranch.

Reality Titbit took the bull by the horns and decided to get to know Jorden Halvorsen, from her Instagram page to career background.

Who is Jorden Halvorsen?

Jorden is a bull rider who originally comes from North Carolina.

Formerly a figure skater, she has no history of the bull riding sport in her family background, but grew up riding horses for fun.

The 26-year-old made history as the first female to intern for Dale Brisby, at his bull-riding business Radiator Ranch.

She had not even thought about taking up the sport until her horse-riding trainer told her suggested she tried it out.

After giving it a go, Jorden instantly fell in love with the male-dominated sport, and wanted to become one of few females who ride bulls.

Where is Jorden Halvorsen now?

Jorden is currently in recovery after a bull-riding accident.

She can now bend her knee to 90 degrees again, and had to have ACL reconstruction surgery following the incident.

The Netflix star plans to start physical therapy soon. It comes after a previous arm injury, as she is seen wearing bandages on Instagram.

She has had her own horse since she was nine years old, which was recently leased out to a little girl to help teach her how to ride.

Jorden continues to do bull-riding, and visited Shady Acres Rodeo, as well as Stephenville, Texas, several weeks ago.

How To Be A Cowboy: Jorden on Instagram

Jorden isn’t just passionate about horses and bulls, but also her two pups.

When she isn’t busy practising the bull-riding sport, she is usually taking them for a walk, or modelling with them for pictures.

With over 33K followers, Jorden is clearly well-known in the bull-riding industry, as one of few females to be doing the sport.

She joked that she’s “taken” in a picture of herself on the beach, alongside a young family member and her dog.

Some fans hoped she may have a relationship with Donnie from How To Be A Cowboy, but there are no signs of him on her Instagram feed.

In her bio, she writes the quote: “Be who you want to be, not who you’re told to be”. This suggests she is following her heart by bull riding!

