Who is Jose Andres? Meet the Waffles and Mochi chef on Instagram!











Jose Andres features on Michelle Obama’s puppet series Waffles + Mochi, where he showcases his culinary talents. Let’s meet him…

Netflix has brought to us a new series, as Michelle Obama is joined by puppet pals to taste, cook and eat global flavours from across the world.

Along the way, the series features Jose Andres, who takes viewers on an at-home adventure – and even gets to meet Michelle’s fluffy companion.

For those wanting to get to know the Waffles + Mochi chef, we found him on Instagram and explored what else he does.

Screenshot: Jose Andres, Waffles + Mochi, Episode 10, Netflix

Who is Jose Andres?

Jose is a 51-year-old Spanish-American chef and restaurateur.

It all started when he enrolled in culinary school in Barcelona aged 15.

All That Glitters | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Then when he needed to complete his Spanish military service at age 18, he was assigned to cook for an admiral.

Jose is also the founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit devoted to providing meals during natural disasters.

The Netflix star was awarded a 2015 National Humanities Medal during a 2016 White House ceremony, for his work with the non-profit!

He is now known for bringing the small plates dining concept to America.

Jose has been married to his wife Patricia Andres since 2005.

CHEF JOSE ANDRES: We put salt. And one important ingredient.



WAFFLES: Love?



CHEF JOSE ANDRES: Bread.#WafflesAndMochi — Jowana Bueser (eat shit, transphobes) (@jowanabueser) March 16, 2021

NETFLIX: Who is Nichole Holmes? Age of Marriage or Mortgage star

What restaurants does Jose Andres own?

Jose owns several restaurants in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Las Vegas, South Beach, Florida, Orlando, and New York City.

They are called Jaleo, Zaytina, The Bazaar, Bazaar Meat, China Chilcano, China Poblano, E, and Fish, amongst many others.

In 2003, Andrés started minibar, a restaurant space based inside a larger restaurant, at a six-seat counter within Cafe Atlantico.

In 2006, he negotiated with Robert Wilder to create ThinkFoodGroup, making Andrés a co-owner in his restaurants.

Together, they opened more restaurants in Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico.

People of America! My friend @MichelleObama is launching a show about the magic of exploring new foods…and I’m excited to be coming along! You’re going to love my new best friends, #WafflesAndMochi! Tune in March 16 on @netflix to see us go on a fresh food adventure together. pic.twitter.com/ANETM2cwSh — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) February 11, 2021

OUTDAUGHTERED: Who is Uncle Dale? Meet the Busby’s uncle!

Meet Jose Andres on Instagram

Followed by Selena Gomez, Jose is extremely popular on social media.

Just on Instagram, he has at least 631K followers, and more than 164K on his TikTok, which he promotes in his bio.

Stating that he is a “storyteller”, and that he “creates experiences” in his bio, Jose regularly shares his culinary dishes, and helps the local community.

As part of his non-profit World Central Kitchen, he recently provided 13,000 extra meals to families across schools in Texas!

In another post, his kindness is highlighted again, as he stands knee-deep in flooding and tosses food to a family stuck on their second floor.

WATCH WAFFLES + MOCHI ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK