Who is Josh Buoni from Floribama Shore? Meet Jeremiah's brother!











Josh Buoni, aka Jeremiah Buoni’s brother, arrived at the Floribama Shore house recently. So, who is he and what is his age?

The MTV series follows the everyday reality of eight friends, who head to the Florida Panhandle to spend their summer together.

From gossip, parties and drama, there’s usually a lot going on between the cast members, including the recent arrival of Jeremiah’s brother Josh.

For those wanting to get to know Josh, we found him on Instagram…

Screenshot: Josh Buoni (left), Floribama Shore, MTV Floribama Shore Twitter

Who is Josh Buoni?

Josh occasionally appears on Floribama Shore, as Jeremiah’s brother.

He is a golfer based in both Florida and Arizona, who also works for vitamins and supplements company FSN Phoenix.

The fitness trainer has been known to cause some issues in the Floribama Shore house in the past, including having an argument with Nilsa Prowant.

He first appeared on the series in 2017, when both him and Nilsa became romantically involved with each other. But later, they argued about her ex.

Although they seemed to make amends, their short-lived romance did not blossom into anything further.

So far, Josh has made a visit to the house three times over the years.

Josh Buoni: Age

Josh is younger than 25 years old

Although Josh has not publicly revealed his age, his brother Jeremiah has two younger brothers and one younger sister.

It is public knowledge that Jeremiah is currently 25 years old, so we know that Josh must be in his early to mid 20s.

Josh celebrates his birthday on July 12, meaning he isn’t far off from reaching the next age!

He doesn’t appear to be that much younger than Jeremiah, so it can be assumed that he is around 23 years old.

Does Josh Buoni have a girlfriend?

Yes, she’s called Hailee Hogan

She is a licensed esthetician and lash technician based in Arizona.

Their pictures together started from August 2020, so it looks like their relationship so far has lasted about nine months.

They appear to be very fond with each other, as Hailey refers to Josh as her “favorite human”, while he says he “can’t say enough” about her.

