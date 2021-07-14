Netflix: Who are Julia Haart's family? Meet the 'My Unorthodox Life' cast!











Netflix has launched reality series My Unorthodox Life, which gives an insight into Julia Haart’s family – her husband and four children.

The fashion mogul has taken the reins of a global talent empire called Elite World Group, which she has juggled alongside being a mother-of-four.

Now, fans of Julia Haart will get a behind-the-scenes look into her personal and family life, which includes Silvio, Basheva, Sholom, Miriam and Aron.

So that viewers can get clued up on the lives of each My Unorthodox Life cast member, Reality Titbit has put together a list introducing each star.

Shlomo Haart

Shlomo is a future lawyer who is currently dating in New York City.

He reveals that he is a virgin, but later has his first kiss during the series.

The eldest of Julia Haart’s sons, Shlomo has recently graduated from Columbia University, where he studied law.

Having been brought up in a community where dating is meant for marriage, he is adjusting to a different environment now.

Batsheva Haart

Batsheva is a 28-year-old TikTok star and one of Julia Haart’s daughters.

Born in New York on February 27, 1993, she first began her career as a content creator in 2018 by posting YouTube videos.

In one of her videos, Batsheva unboxed and demoed cosmetics from Addison Rae’s Item Beauty line.

She is also a lifestyle blogger and graduate from FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) for Accessories Design.

The Netflix star got married at 19 years old, to Ben Weinstein.

Miriam Haart

Miriam is the co-founder of delivery network and shopping platform Eazitt.

Based in New York, she has been running the company for over a year.

Having already made 12 iOS apps, Julia’s daughter is also a CoLab Fellow for IDEO in Cambridge, as well as a co-teacher at Stanford University.

She is currently studying computer science at the same university, where she plans to graduate from in 2022.

Aron Haart

Aron, 15, is a high schooler who is torn between two conflicting cultures.

Julia shares custody of Aron with her ex-husband Yosef Hendler.

He is the youngest of the fashion mogul’s children.

Silvio Haart

Silvio Scaglia Haart is an Italian entrepreneur and photographer.

Describing himself as “amateur” when it comes to taking photos, he enjoys the outdoor world, and has “nature lover” in his Instagram bio.

The 62-year-old works in media and technology.

He is the founder of Fastweb, an Italian telecommunications company which provides landline, broadband, Internet and IPTV services.

Julia’s husband is also the businessman and owner of Babelgum, a free-to-view Internet television platform.

