











Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are returning to our TLC screens for 90 Day Diaries, where we see them face marital problems while trying to move from Utah. So, the real question is – are they still together?

The couple first met when Kalani was on vacation in Samoa with her family, and Asuelu was the activities director at the resort they were staying at. Before they knew it, they were on a literal TV show declaring their love for each other.

Fast forward a few years and they have two sons together. We had way less than 90 Days, but got down to grips to find out whether they are still husband and wife, and if so, what their secret to a happy marriage really is.

UPDATES: Are Kalani and Asuelu from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Are Kalani and Asuelu still married?

Yes, despite marital issues along the way, Kalani and Asuelu are still a married couple. They are continuing to look at buying a house so they can move out of Kalani’s parents’ home, where they are currently residing.

Over recent months, fans have noticed that she doesn’t appear to be wearing a ring in some pictures. Despite this though, the couple have continuously been posting videos and pictures together.

They are also spending time together with their children. Several pictures include a family’s trip to Disneyland, where the couple seems happier than ever, as well as snaps of them dancing, vacationing and baking.

"How many times have my kids almost died when you're around?" 😳 Tensions run high between Kalani and Asuelu on an all new season of #90DayFiance: Diaries, premiering TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/UBn1ofXNwk — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 21, 2022

Dancing is one of their fave hobbies

If you ever wondered how Asuelu and Kalani have stayed together, doing TikTok dances is just one way they work off any anger! It’s not just dances but also comedy type videos that they focus on during their free time.

So, despite some serious issues faced during the new 90 Day Diaries – such as Kalani asking Asuelu how many times her children have “almost died” when he has been around – they do have a playful side to their relationship.

Their two boys often get involved in some videos, as well as other members of the family. A recent post saw Asuelu make a jokey video picking up Kalani’s shirt when she asked him to go and get food.

He wrote the caption:

This is what happens when your #wifey is stressed. [Goes] out upset – make her smile.

Their 90 Day Fiance marriage timeline

The couple married in 2018 and share two children together. Even though Asuelu’s family showed they wanted Kalani out of his life, he stood up for his wife and the couple seems to be in a better place now.

Their marriage has since been just as successful as Kalani’s latest career prospects, as she has recently become an ambassador for Savage X Fenty and modelled some lingerie from their line!

However, Kalani and Asuelu have had their own hiccups, and gotten through them over time. Kalani already has two children, Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, and sister, Tammy, previously wanted her to carry their son’s child.

However, Kalani and her sister Kolini were both against it, which made Asuelu’s family tell him to leave Kalani for another woman. This was one big issue in their relationship, but recent IG updates show they moved past it.

While working on their marriage and communication gap, Asuelu has taken up a job as a rideshare driver.

