Who is Keith Apicary on America's Got Talent? Meet the dancer on Instagram!











Keith Apicary has become a popular hit for those watching this year’s America’s Got Talent. So, who is the dancing contestant?

The long-running competition is officially back, where talented individuals and groups whip out their best skills to show the judging panel.

Keith’s comedy act was instantly recognised by some fans, and we have all the latest insights into where they might have seen him before.

So, who is Keith Apicary on AGT? Where do we know him from and what does he do for a living? Let’s get to know him below.

Screenshot: Keith Apicary Surprises America With Unforgettable Dance Moves – America’s Got Talent 2021, YouTube

Who is Keith Apicary?

Keith Apicary is actually a comedy role played by Nathan Barnett.

He is an American actor, comedian, dancer, youtuber, and filmmaker.

The 40-year-old (Keith is introduced as 35) is currently a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Hollywood California.

He is also an amateur dancer, and was set to be the lead dancing clown for Michael Jackson’s cancelled This Is It concerts.

This is before he dropped out to work on a Comedy Central pilot.

Keith Apicary (Nathan Barnatt) is on #AmericasGotTalent! What!? — 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲! 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭🏳️‍🌈 (@TheMissConnie92) June 2, 2021

Where have we seen Keith aside from AGT?

Nathan appeared on Comedy Central’s The Gong Show with Dave Attell in 2008, Ghosts/Aliens pilot in 2009, and This Show Will Get You High in 2010.

In 2012, he developed a show with Adult Swim based on his Keith Apicary character called Youth Large.

He has been hugely successful in the TV world, and has made several appearances, such as in an episode of the Angry Video Game Nerd where he dresses up as Will Ferrell’s Elf to secure Santa’s gifts.

And it’s not just TV that Keith (and Nathan) has made appearances in.

He was in the music video for Kimberly Cole’s “U Make Me Wanna” in his Keith Apicary character, and “Freestyle” by Landy Antebellum.

Nathan has appeared in character in a music video for “Let It Roll” by Flo Rida, and “Paradise” by Laidback Luke.

I have no choice but to stan Keith 👏#AmericasGotTalent — Sex-obsessed Deviant (@Kellthulhu) June 2, 2021

Fans react to Keith on America’s Got Talent

When Keith appeared on AGT, viewers were in shock.

Some fans were not sure if he would get past the judges, but were over the moon when he was put through to the next round.

One Twitter user wrote: “#AmericasGotTalent @KeithApicary YES YES YES!!!! STEAL THE SHOW, KEITH!!!!! #KeithsGotTalent.”

Another said: “Keith is the real deal!”

A few watchers thought that Keith’s act was “offensive”, but this was quickly backed up by fans who have followed him for years.

One responded to backlash, writing: “Which character did you like. Because they’re all an extension of Nathan… he made fun of nobody on the show.”

Lol Keith Apicary made it thru on #AmericasGotTalent !?!? Awesome!!!! — OhYouDontSayThat (@0hYouDontSay) June 2, 2021

Keith Apicary is by far the sveltest 35 year old on this planet. In such good shape for 35. His routine was solid from any standpoint. His landings were hit and his rhythms were on.



Rooting for him to take the #AGT champeenchip.#AmericasGotTalent #KeithApicary @KeithApicary — D (@DeeDee223) June 2, 2021

