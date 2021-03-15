Who is Kiko Martin on American Idol? Meet Francisco's brother on Instagram!











Kiko Martin is the musician who recently appeared on American Idol, alongside his brother and former contestant Francisco Martin.

He shocked viewers – and the judges – who instantly recognised Francisco, when he crashed the final week of season 19’s American Idol auditions.

Showing that he isn’t the only talented singer in his family, Francisco and Kiko took to the stage to impress the singing contest’s judges.

So, who is Kiko Martin on American Idol? We managed to find him on Instagram and find out what else he does, when he’s not singing.

Who is Kiko Martin?

Kiko is a 25-year-old registered nurse from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The contestant grew up in a music-oriented family, and was inspired by his brother to audition for American Idol.

He performed Japanese Denim by Daniel Caesar, and brought on his “guitarist”, who was revealed as his brother Francisco Martin.

Together, Kiko and Francisco performed a second audition song, 10 Years by Scarypoolparty (Alejandro Aranda).

Lionel Richie was ready to take a chance on Kiko, but Katy Perry and Luke Bryan thought his voice needed a little more time and work.

KIKO WAS ROBBED IM STILL MAD #AmericanIdol — Sofia Rose (@Sofiam47) March 15, 2021

Who is Kiko’s brother Francisco Martin?

Francisco is a 2020 American Idol finalist

He made it to the finals of American Idol season 3.

Since then, Francisco has been signed to music label 19, and recently self-produced his latest single, which he self-wrote.

Francisco and Kiko had a family band together growing up!

Kiko setting a mood. He sounded pretty good then brought in his brother, Francisco Martin. Kiko has soul but was kinda shown up by his bro. Still good. #AmericanIdol #auditions — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) March 15, 2021

Meet Kiko Martin on Instagram

Although Kiko will no longer be appearing on American Idol, fear not, as he regularly performs for his Instagram followers.

It looks like he may be in a relationship with a woman named Mia Celeste, who he has shared romantic pictures with.

Mia shares his passion for music, as she sings in the car with Kiko!

He has always been supportive of his brother Francisco’s music career, especially when he made his debut on American Idol.

Kiko also enjoys travelling, hanging out with his friends and mountain climbing. Education-wise, it looks like he graduated from BSN in July 2019!

