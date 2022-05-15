











Kim Kardashian posts never-before-seen heartwarming pictures with her eldest daughter, North, ahead of her ninth birthday. Hilariously, fans have been pointing out the same thing on her Instagram post.

Despite not sharing a lot of pictures while the family is on a vacation, they surely do snap a lot of their memories together. Clearly, North West and Kim Kardashian have a close relationship. Now that the third oldest of all the Kardashian kids is rapidly growing up, Kim threw it back in time and wanted to share the sweet memory with her eldest daughter.

READ ABOUT: Marge Simpson’s brown dress is so influential Kim K apparently adopted same style

Kim throws it back with adorable pics with her “baby girl”

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Time flies by and the billionaire’s eldest daughter is already at the end of her single-digit age.

We have all been in the phase of looking at our photo gallery on our phones and we have come across photos that we hardly remembered.

This is how Kim Kardashian shared it, by posting a photo with her daughter North West during their family vacation in Lake Tahoe back on July 4, 2021.

The reality star shared the snaps with fans recently in a cute throwback.

PAUSE with Sam Jay | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO

North West, whose birthday is on June 15, will be turning 9-years-old, an age that the beauty mogul can’t seem to process.

Gathering over three million likes, Kim captioned it: “Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer. My baby girl is turning 9 soon.”

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo and seated side-by-side on a boat, with a beautiful greenery background. Zero make-up and dressed in wetsuits and lifejackets, the two had a twinning memento with their long braids.

READ ABOUT: The Kardashians celebrate their religion with a morning ritual

Channeling the Ye vibes – “She looks just like her dad”

Photo credit should read Eagle Lee/Future Publishing via GC Images

Fans of the reality star have been pointing out that the eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan looks like her father, Kanye West.

One fan wrote: “Father’s face.”

“She looks like her dad here,” a second one commented.

Another third also said: “She looks just like her Dad 😍.”

Funny enough, as reported by People, even Kim Kardashian has said it herself in the past: “Everyone always says how much Kanye and North look alike, they make so many of the same faces.”

READ ABOUT: Kim K used a surrogate after she got a scary warning from her doctor

North’s sweet relationship with her momma

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

North and Kim have the sweetest relationship. But of course, as the eight-year-old grows up, more of her personality traits have come to life. Including the fact that Kim admits that her daughter “intimidates” her.

When it comes to freely sharing her opinions, Northie does not hold back. Especially when it comes to her momma, Kim Kardashian. I guess that she must’ve gotten it from her father, Kanye West.

In an appearance on Bari Weiss’s Honestly podcast, the 41-year-old got very honest, even though Kim did not go into much detail.

When asked about who intimidates her in her life, she said: “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

Although her daughter funnily intimidates her, it is obvious that the two have a very close relationship and will have each’s back anytime.