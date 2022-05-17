











Kourtney Kardashian received criticism from fans after her children were not present at her courthouse wedding to Travis Barker. While hardly any family members were present that day, fans pointed out both Kourtney and Travis’ children were not here. Some followers were left disappointed after the three appeared to have stayed at their father’s house.

On May 16, the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan tied the knot with her beau-now-hubby Travis Barker. After a spontaneous marriage with no license in Las Vegas last month, the two had an intimate courthouse ceremony ahead of their reported big Italian wedding.

“Just married” – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirm their wedding

Despite not being the first ones to have broken out the news, Mr. & Mrs. Barker shared a few black and white snapshots of their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.

With the presence of his maternal grandmother, Mary Jo, and Travis’s father, Randy, the two celebrated a very low-key wedding. Though they did not hesitate to hide from the cameras that captured the moment outside of the courthouse.

Hours after their wedding was reported, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed that this time, their marriage had a license. They took over their respective Instagram accounts and shared different photos.

Both of their posts gathered over 5 million likes, writing in their captions: “Till death do us part.”

Kourtney’s kids missing out on the courthouse wedding?

None of her beloved sisters or her mother that “sworn to secrecy” about her wedding details were present on the big day. However, the most important guests, her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign seemed to also be absent from the wedding.

Scott Disick, who is the father of the children posted a photo on his Instagram account with his son Reign on the same day. This sparked rumours of their three kids being with their father during their mother’s wedding.

The fans are asking… “Where were your kids at, Kourtney?”

It is not the first time that the Poosh founder has received tons of criticism for excluding their children.

Her three kids also missed out on Travis and Kourtney’s surprise engagement party, while the majority of both of their friends and family members, including Travis’ children, witnessed the moment from afar.

During an episode of The Kardashians, Scott revealed to Khloé that the kids were left upset and “didn’t understand why they weren’t invited”. After a FaceTime call with her daughter Penelope, the nine-year-old tore down in tears and hung up the phone. Kourtney then admitted that she “wished” that her kids were at the proposal.

Now, fans have been responding to the Poosh founder for reportedly leaving her children out of her wedding.

“Please tell me you told your children before you got married,” a fan asked.

In capital letters, another one commented: “Where are your kids at Kourtney??”

“She made such a fuss that she wanted her kids at engagement and was upset they weren’t there yet she married him twice now and kids was at neither of them,” a disappointed fan wrote.

However, some other fans did not hesitate to defend the reality TV star:

“Generally at the courthouse you only have two witnesses. They are having a big wedding in Italy. Chill it’s her life,” wrote a fan.

A second one added: “Kourtney kept it low key and quiet. So intimate just the way she likes it. Congratulations.”